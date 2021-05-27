Cancel
Greenville, PA

Greenville school nurses receive Public Services and Heroism Awards

recordargusnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs chair of the Pennsylvania Society Sons of the American Revolution public services and heroism award committee, Emmett Haralson Jr. has identified several deserving community heroes, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Wednesday, Haralson presented Emergency Medical Services Commendation medals to the Greenville School District’s nurses Heather White, elementary, and Gwen Mariacher, high school. As part of the Greenville High […]

