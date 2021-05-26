Cancel
Seeing no WWAN adapter or No SIM

By jcun4128
pine64.org
 13 days ago

This worked a few weeks ago. I have a KDE Pinephone that is now running Mobian and Phosh. I have T-mobile sim card and I have used it before to make calls/send some text messages. Now it will not work... I have tried toggling the physical switch for the modem,...

forum.pine64.org
NFLtechadvisor.com

Best dual-SIM phone 2021

Dual-SIM smartphones let you use two SIM cards in a single phone. Most people who use dual-SIM phones find the functionality useful for mixing work and pleasure, rather than carrying separate phones for their work and personal contracts. Dual-SIM phones are also useful for maintaining two personal contracts, whereby one...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung A515F Global version in Bootloop

Anyone, please help, I charge the phone overnight at normal, wake up in the morning the phone is in bootloop Forever!. (It's Samsung A51 Global version, A515F with the 5/18 firmware stock ROM, NO rooting, No custom ROM) I even try Reiboot's repair function multiple times and it didn't work....
Electronicslaptopmag.com

The best Bluetooth USB adapters 2021

The best Bluetooth USB adapter will manage all your Bluetooth-enabled devices over distance while maintaining a strong connection. The difference between most adapters is minimal and mostly comes down to Bluetooth version, speed and range. Adapters packed with Bluetooth 4.0 and above will serve you best as they have higher...
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Theater & Dancecysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Let’s Adapt the Word ‘Adaptive’

I said this to my rehearsal director the other day after realizing I said the word “adaptive” again. “I hate the word adaptive,” I kept saying with increasing intensity. “It denotes that something is more and something is less.”. In dance, we use the word adaptive to establish a hierarchy...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Technologydailyjournal.net

Norman Knight: Adapting to change

Not long ago I replaced my old Apple computer with a newer model MacBook Pro. The company made some changes from my earlier version to the newer one. I discovered that if I meant to continue to make use of my new device, I would need to adapt to their changes. As a matter of fact, one of the first things I had to do was buy an adaptor.
Industrymountainviewtoday.ca

Adapting to sudden and unwanted change

When NASA scientists studied the effect of weightlessness on the ability of spiders to spin a web in orbit on the International Space Station, the arachnids were despite having very little time to adjust eventually successful, much to the surprise of researchers. “The spiders gave us a really compelling, inspiring...
Video GamesIGN

Cloudpunk Developers Announce a Cyberpunk Life Sim

Cloudpunk developer ION Lands has announced a new game, a cyberpunk life sim called Nivalis. Nivalis already has a Steam page, which contains several screenshots of the game, showing off a similar aesthetic to Cloudpunk. The game is described as a "unique slice-of-life sim with realistic weather simulation and night and day cycles"
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Generalized Domain Adaptation

Many variants of unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA) problems have been proposed and solved individually. Its side effect is that a method that works for one variant is often ineffective for or not even applicable to another, which has prevented practical applications. In this paper, we give a general representation of UDA problems, named Generalized Domain Adaptation (GDA). GDA covers the major variants as special cases, which allows us to organize them in a comprehensive framework. Moreover, this generalization leads to a new challenging setting where existing methods fail, such as when domain labels are unknown, and class labels are only partially given to each domain. We propose a novel approach to the new setting. The key to our approach is self-supervised class-destructive learning, which enables the learning of class-invariant representations and domain-adversarial classifiers without using any domain labels. Extensive experiments using three benchmark datasets demonstrate that our method outperforms the state-of-the-art UDA methods in the new setting and that it is competitive in existing UDA variations as well.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Adaptive Nearest Neighbor Machine Translation

KNN-MT, recently proposed by Khandelwal et al. (2020a), successfully combines pre-trained neural machine translation (NMT) model with token-level k-nearest-neighbor (kNN) retrieval to improve the translation accuracy. However, the traditional kNN algorithm used in kNN-MT simply retrieves a same number of nearest neighbors for each target token, which may cause prediction errors when the retrieved neighbors include noises. In this paper, we propose Adaptive kNN-MT to dynamically determine the number of k for each target token. We achieve this by introducing a light-weight Meta-k Network, which can be efficiently trained with only a few training samples. On four benchmark machine translation datasets, we demonstrate that the proposed method is able to effectively filter out the noises in retrieval results and significantly outperforms the vanilla kNN-MT model. Even more noteworthy is that the Meta-k Network learned on one domain could be directly applied to other domains and obtain consistent improvements, illustrating the generality of our method. Our implementation is open-sourced at this https URL.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...