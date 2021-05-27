009 Special Notices

Cancel
 2021-05-27

High-Speed Internet. We instantly compare speed, pricing, availability to find the best service for your needs. Starting at $39.99/month! Quickly compare offers from top providers. Call 1-855- 268-4578. Detweiler’s (Homemade) Donuts. Open every Friday 8 am to 5 pm throughout the summer. 11152 Atlantic Rd., Atlantic, PA 16111. Memorial Day...

WHEREAS NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that a default in the payment under the terms of a secured and perfected Note has occurred. The Note is secured by a Mortgage dated June 14, 2018 and recorded on June 19, 2018 at REC # 172650 Book 88A-272, Page 366 in the records of Johnson County, Wyoming from Tracey D Preuit, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. for the amount of $116,996.00. The Mortgage having been assigned to and now in possession of Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc., through an assignment recorded on February 4, 2020 at REC# 187079 Book 88A-284, Page 2 in the records of Johnson County, Wyoming.
When Costco checks your receipt, it’s not because they think you’re stealing

You know the drill. After paying for your three-month supply of granola bars and a decade’s worth of sandwich bags, a Costco employee will ask for your receipt. She’ll glance in your cart and — I always assumed — confirm those 90 cans of Sprite were bought and paid for. But there’s more going on here than simple theft prevention.
Why should you delete Google Maps right now from your Android mobile and install the ‘Go’ version?

There is no doubt that Google Maps is one of the essential applications of our smartphone. Not just because of the priceless information it provides us on maps, but because of all that legion of extras that range from establishments, businesses, companies, recommendations, photos, community opinions and a long etcetera. The problem is that as it accumulates more and more functionalities, the application becomes larger, not only in size in gigabytes that occupy the memory of our terminal, but also in system resources, processor power, efficiency of RAM and even mAh. battery. Now, are you really using its full potential or have you been left alone with the essentials for a long time? Simplify and save problems That of “keeping the essentials” comes to mean that we take Google Maps and remove any function that is not the original one of the Google application, that is, its performance as a GPS tool: both to see where it is. point to which we have to go, how to get there by tracing a route and little else. Do you really need everything else when we have Google that provides us with practically the same information? If the answer is no, then you have to take Google Maps right now and uninstall it … to download Google Maps Go. This release is a smaller, trimmed and efficient version that will make your Android mobile look like the latest generation: the maps will move more fluidly, we can generate routes in record time and feel that everything on the screen is moving at the right speed. That, as many of you will know, is because we are facing a version published by Google for devices with fairly trimmed hardware. With Google Maps Go you will have ONLY what you need as a GPS tool, with all the important information from the maps and the same layers of information, from standard to satellite, traffic, public transport and relief, which were the first to arrive with the platform. And most importantly, with the fully functional navigator part to go in the car with the maximum security that we will arrive without detours and taking into account the traffic conditions. Another thing is that you want to take the full version and run the risk that, as the months go by and more and more functions are added, Google Maps will end up eating the performance, memory and battery of your smartphone.
Snug as a Bug Layout by Valerie Bisson

Hi there! Valerie Bisson here and I am so happy to be back creating for Paige’s cut file design team using her amazing cut files and the beautiful Wonders collection to make a super fun page with lots of texture and a cute photo. For today's project I started by preparing the Sketch and Stitch Clouds Background cut file on Paper 20 and then stitching it with all 6 strands of DMC threads in a backstitch.
Antiques & Interiors ONLINE ONLY

A floral painted wooden box containing a quantity of modern costume jewellery brooches and beads,. A floral painted wooden box containing a quantity of modern costume jewellery brooches and beads, etc (a lot) 40 - 60 GBP help. Lot 17. A child's sporran by R.W Forsyth, with celtic knot cantle...