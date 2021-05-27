303 Garage Sales

New Hope’s second annual citywide garage sale is June 18-19 and the official map is now available. Nearly 100 garage sales registered for the event!. Use the filter on the interactive map to narrow sales based on what you’re looking for. Click on individual garage sale locations to see sale details, including directions. There is also a printable PDF version of the map, minus the bells and whistles. Due to the number of included sales, the PDF version is divided into two sections - the north end of the city (north of 42nd Avenue) and the south end.