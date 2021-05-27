303 Garage Sales

Cancel
Garage sale on May 28th 8 to dark, May 29th, 8 to 2. dishes, material, books. lily and iris bulbs, misc, Will put out store merchandise, 20% to 70% off. 10% off all Essaware, poly clothes pins, slippers, some gloves and candles. Fully equipped Matthew Comp ound Bow Allen Fishers/Hickory Harness, Adamsville Rd., Hartstown.

ShoppingToledo Blade

Old Orchard garage sale resumes after pandemic hiatus

The annual Old Orchard garage sale kicked off Saturday morning with sunny skies, crowded driveways, and everything from homemade fairy gardens to towers of old vinyls. Over 50 houses in the neighborhood signed up to participate in the six-hour sale, which typically attracts shoppers from all over the area — and sometimes even neighboring states.
Everett, WAmyeverettnews.com

Sharing Wheels Bike Garage Sale This Saturday

The good folks at Sharing Wheels are having another Garage Sale. Here are the details. New, like-new and even some rusty but cool bike stuff will be on sale this noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop in Everett. Items up to 50% off include:
ShoppingPosted by
Q107.5

Camp Albrecht Acres “Scratch & Dent” Garage Sale Friday

Camp Albrecht Acres will host a fundraising "Scratch & Dent" Garage Sale on Friday at the camp on Sherrill Road. Proceeds will go toward providing support to campers at Camp Albrecht Acres. The sale will take place from 2:00 until 5:00 PM. LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start...
Townville, PAMeadville Tribune

Townville - Garage Sale - Multi-family sale. Crib, pack...

Multi-family sale. Crib, pack and plays, walker, strollers, high chairs, car seats, baby swings, jumpers, small kids trampoline, kids clothes (Boy NB-Boys S, Girls NB-3T), maternity cloths (s-m), women's & men's cloths, lots of kids toys, vintage dressers, 29 gal fish tank, mini fridge, kitchen supplies, Weber smokie mountain cooker, bedding, home decor. Too many items to list. All items from smoke free homes.
Shoppingnewhopemn.gov

New Hope Citywide Garage Sale Map Now Available!

New Hope’s second annual citywide garage sale is June 18-19 and the official map is now available. Nearly 100 garage sales registered for the event!. Use the filter on the interactive map to narrow sales based on what you’re looking for. Click on individual garage sale locations to see sale details, including directions. There is also a printable PDF version of the map, minus the bells and whistles. Due to the number of included sales, the PDF version is divided into two sections - the north end of the city (north of 42nd Avenue) and the south end.
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

June 25-26: Bridgetown Condos Annual Garage Sale

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Hank Muir for the information in this story.) On Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bridgetown Condos residents will hold their annual garage sale along four blocks of Moore Drive. Taylor Street off Old US-12 (just west...
Perry, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry United Methodist To Host Garage Sale

The Perry United Methodist Church will be hosting a two day garage sale this weekend. The garage sale will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, and both of the sales will be taking place in the Perry United Methodist Church Annex Basement.
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Popular garage sale fundraiser resumes after pandemic

Donation times are underway and buying time begins the next week as The Arc of Indiana County revives its fundraising garage sale at the former University Plaza along Wayne Avenue across from the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex. Money made at the annual Arc Garage Sale — interrupted in 2020...
Mount Pulaski, ILLincoln Courier

Mount Pulaski Hilltop Club seeks garage sale listings

The Hilltop Club is coordinating the garage sale map/flyer for this year. For individuals who plan to have a garage sale, are asked to send the following information to Megan Neaville at: July 4th garagesalesmtpulaski@gmail.com by June 25:. 1. Address where your sale will be held. 2. Description of items...
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Annual Sacred Heart garage sale starts Monday

The Sacred Heart annual garage sale gets underway Monday, June 21, at the Sacred Heart Gymnasium, 600 First Ave. S.W. (behind the church and school) Hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Friday, June 25. This may not be the world’s largest, or even the state’s largest, but it is unarguably Oelwein’s largest garage sale.
Maple City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Maple City HUGE ESTATE SALE Fr...

Maple City HUGE ESTATE SALE Friday, June 25 9am - 4pm Saturday, June 26 9am - 4pm Sunday, June 27 9am - 3pm Includes vintage Baker furniture in the French Country style, beautiful antique fruit wood dining room table set, Waterford, china, huge collection of Red Cliff dishes, huge collection of white Ironstone pieces, sterling silver serving pieces, beautiful mahogany drop leaf table, McIntosh stereo equipment, high end camera collection, speakers, huge collection of books including antiquarian, albums, lamps, dressers, queen beds, tons of tools, garden furniture, architectural pieces, fishing gear, Fred Bear long bow, letter written and signed by General Sherman, original artwork, bronze sculpture, huge collection of knitting, embroidery and needlepoint items, baskets, newer exercise equipment and SO MUCH MORE! Sign up sheet for Friday will go out at 7 am. Address is: 12426 S. Maple Rd. Please check out: wiseowlestatesales.com for pictures and details.
Preston, MNKAAL-TV

Root River Trail Towns kick off 60-mile garage sale

(ABC 6 News) - With summer in full swing, many neighborhood garage sales are starting to take place. But imagine this, a sixty-mile garage sale. It's called the Root River Trail Towns garage sale, and it covers the cities of Chatfield, Fountain, Preston, Harmony, Lanesboro, Whalan, Peterson, Rushford Village, Rushford and Houston in southeast Minnesota.
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

SUMMER: Giant Garage Sale x 3 @ Highland Park Improvement Club

Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden) is bringing back its Giant Garage Sale – in three sessions – and seeking sellers! Here are the details:. Three Saturdays (July 10, Aug 14, and Sept 11), from 10 am to 3 pm. -Music, food and beverages (including pop-up bar) will be...
Middlefield, OHweeklyvillager.com

Middlefield Sidewalk & Community Garage Sales July 9 & 10, 2021

Middlefield – Watch for our businesses holding Sidewalk Sales, restaurants with specials, and residents holding their Garage Sales these dates. Raffle Tickets being sold at various locations where signs are posted: RadioActive Electronics, Shetler Office Solutions, Living Well Holistic Health, Huntington Bank. You can get Raffle Tickets through the mail by calling 440-632-5705 or mccinfo@middlefieldcc.com, or by messaging the Chamber on facebook. Mail: send legal size self addressed, stamped envelope to P.O. Box 801, Middlefield, OH 44062 with your name, email, phone # and check written to Middlefield Chamber of Commerce.
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Garage sale benefits Soldier Assistance Fund

NEWBURYPORT — A garage sale to raise money for the Derek Hines Soldier Assistance Fund will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at 25 Jefferson St. Proceeds from the sale will go to the fund, which provides financial help for Massachusetts soldiers and their families who have suffered serious, career-ending and life-altering injuries while on duty.
Shoppingbidspotter.co.uk

Short Notice Sale - The Assets of an MOT Garage and Workshop

Viewing : Wednesday 23 June 2021, Strictly by Appointment, Please Tel : 0161 429 5800 by 4pm Tuesday 22 June to book appointment. Collection : Monday 28 June & Tuesday 29 June 2021, Strictly by Appointment. Buyer's Premium : 15% Plus VAT. All Lots are Subject to 20% VAT. The...