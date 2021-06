It was one of the most memorable moments of the Tennessee Titans’ offseason. For most, that is. A.J. Brown’s revelation, via an anesthesia-influenced video streamed on social media, that he had surgery on both knees a little more than a week after his team’s playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens was a rare moment of raw honesty in an era when information and messaging often are carefully controlled by athletes, their teams or both. The Titans, for example, are loath to discuss any details about a player’s health, regardless of the time of year, and in his video, Brown acknowledged that he would likely hear from coach Mike Vrabel, even though it was just as likely he had no idea what he was doing at the time.