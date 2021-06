Westminster College’s School of Music is seeking an accomplished piano accompanist. This accompanist will work with three of our four choirs (concert choir, chamber singers, and men’s chorus). This accompanist must be highly sensitive to following subtleties in conducting gesture, be rhythmically sound and accurate in performance, come to the first rehearsal of a piece of music with the music fully prepared, be able to reduce open score (at least 4 parts) on the piano, and be totally supportive during rehearsals by being proactive with the giving of pitches, etc. The accompanist will also perform with music majors and minors on their repertoire for lessons, juries, and recitals. Master’s degree in music preferred; bachelor’s degree required.