Cochranton, PA

201 Help Wanted

 13 days ago

Accepting applications for a P/ T Seasonal Rest Area Attendant. Sites are located on I-79 N/S near Cochranton. Various days and shifts, including weekends. The position is for 32 hours per week at $ 13.00/ hr. A valid driver’s license and reliable transportation are a MUST. For more information, please contact Leon at (724) 813-2835, M-F 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Apply online at www.keystoneblind.org. Preference in individuals with disabilities and veterans. EOE/M/F/V/D.

Greenville, PA
Cochranton, PA
Mercer County, PArecordargusnews.com

CAMPUS CONNECTIONS

Mercer, Crawford County students inducted into BC3 honor society BUTLER — Butler County Community College has inducted one student from Mercer County and one from Crawford County into its Rho Phi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an international academic honor society whose new members must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. New Rho Phi member from Mercer County is […]
Mercer County, PAAllied News

3 seek seat on county bench

MERCER – The impending retirement of Mercer County Common Pleas President Judge Robert G. Yeatts will create a vacancy on the county courts. Three candidates — Hermitage Commissioner William McConnell Jr., District Judge D. Neil McEwen and attorney Michael Joanow — have filed to fill the vacancy. All three have crossfiled for both the Republican and Democratic nominations in the May 18 primary.
Crawford County, PAerienewsnow.com

Crawford County Awarded More than $950K in Hospitality Relief Funding

More than $950,000 has been awarded to Crawford County's hospitality industry through Pennsylvania's COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday. It is part of nearly $122 million in pandemic relief provided to all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties through CHIRP, including $3 million to Erie County. A...
Crawford County, PAerienewsnow.com

COVID Classes Offered at Allegheny College

The last year and a half of the pandemic has challenged most people, and for some this would be a time of their lives they would be hoping to forget. At Allegheny College, they saw the pandemic as a learning experience for their students. That's why they started offering summer courses last year on everything COVID related.
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF ...

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA – ORPHANS’ COURT DIVISION. In Re: First and Interim Account for the Trust Established Under Agreement of Michael J. Vaughan, Deceased, Dated 11/05/1968, Stated by PNC Bank, National Association, Trustee. No. OC 2021-0050. Notice is hereby given, that the First...
Pennsylvania StateReporter

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Meadville, PAerienewsnow.com

Two Democrats Vying for Mayor of Meadville

One of the biggest races in Crawford County this primary Election Day is for Meadville mayor. A total of two Democrats are going after the top elected position in Meadville. No Republicans are seeking election. The race is offering two candidates with very different backgrounds. In downtown Meadville, longtime residents...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Conneaut Lake, PAMeadville Tribune

Meet Volunteer of the Month Barb Mulligan

CONNEAUT LAKE — The old adage is "if you want something done, ask a busy person." The "busy person" could best describe Barb Mulligan of Conneaut Lake. She has been volunteering for years in many organizations and doing many jobs — all of which she loves. Mulligan said she came...
Mercer County, PAThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE Mercer County Re...

Mercer County Regional Council of Governments 2495 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA will be conducting their Board Meeting in person and virtually on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 6:00 pm. The public is welcome to attend by dialing +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) - Meeting ID: 977 2026 2060 - Passcode: 464319. Additional information is available on our website at MCRCOG.com.
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

PENNCREST approves sale of Woodcock Academy building

HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — The sale of the Woodcock Academy building for $17,500 was unanimously approved at Thursday's meeting of PENNCREST School Board. Despite the offer from Kent Coburn coming in under the building's appraised $28,000 value, no school board members offered dissenting comments at the meeting. The building, located at...
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

COLUMN: It's been a different primary season

This year's primary election campaigns were different than other years for certain. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual forums were not held to allow voters to hear opposing candidates at the same time. For Meadville City Council, the NAACP held a forum for the candidates for city council. Reports were...
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

PENNCREST moves forward on budget process in close 5-4 vote

HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — In a narrow 5-4 vote, the PENNCREST School Board approved the preliminary final version of its 2021-22 school year budget Thursday. Board members Luigi DeFrancesco, David Valesky, Robert Johnston and Brian Lynch all voted against the measure, with the latter three's opposition primarily centered on the 0.5-mill tax increase included in the budget.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Chamber Wage, Benefit Survey Helps with Development Efforts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The data gathered by the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s wage and benefit survey will help local companies and improve efforts to attract new employers to the region, chamber officials say. The chamber, which periodically collects wage and benefits data from area businesses, opened its current survey March 25...
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

PENNCREST considers sale of ex-academy building

HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board is considering the sale of the Woodcock Academy building after an offer was made to the tune of $17,500. The offer from Kent Coburn is under the appraisal price of the building, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool noted at Monday's work session of the school board. The building was last appraised at $28,000, he said.
Greenville, PAThe Herald

Supervisor of Child Accounting...

The Reynolds School District is accepting applications for the positions of Supervisor of Child Accounting and Transportation for the 2021-22 school year. The Child Accounting position is responsible for student enrollment and withdrawals; child accounting for all Reynolds students, public and private, including reporting to PIMS (Pennsylvania Information Management System).