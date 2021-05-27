201 Help Wanted
Accepting applications for a P/ T Seasonal Rest Area Attendant. Sites are located on I-79 N/S near Cochranton. Various days and shifts, including weekends. The position is for 32 hours per week at $ 13.00/ hr. A valid driver’s license and reliable transportation are a MUST. For more information, please contact Leon at (724) 813-2835, M-F 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Apply online at www.keystoneblind.org. Preference in individuals with disabilities and veterans. EOE/M/F/V/D.www.recordargusnews.com