Real Estate

001 Real Estate

recordargusnews.com
 2021-05-27

All real estate advertising in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicaps, familial status, or national origin, or make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising of real estate which is a violation of the law. Our readers are hereby informed all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis. To complain of discrimination, call HUD Toll-free at 1-800-669- 9777. For the Western Pennsylvania area, please call HUD at 412- 644-6965. The Toll free Number for the hearing impaired (TDD) is 1-800- 927-9275.

www.recordargusnews.com
