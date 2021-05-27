REYNOLDS EIGHTH-GRADERS PRESENTED 2021 AMERICAN LEGION AWARD

The American Legion Post 442 of Renovo held their yearly scholarship presentations recently as officers handed out $17,000 total in scholarships to recently graduated Bucktail Area High School seniors as well as recent alums. Where so many organizations are coming off a trying 2020, Post 442 of Renovo had no disruptions in helping students further their education beyond high school. Recipients on hand to receive their checks posed for a picture with American Legion officers. They are, from left, front, 2021 Bucktail graduates Paul Risley, Lexus Laubauch, Kristen Ransdorf, Gage Sutliff, Rory Dwyer, Cameron Sockman; second row, officers and Bucktail alum, Fred Miller, George Crouse, Elliot Probst, Emalea Mills, Sarah Kepler, Liam Dwyer, Bob Probst and Tom Bissman. In addition to presenting scholarships, each year the officers of the American Legion Post 442 offer gratitude to students who applied for scholarships and encouraging words to recipients. George Crouse shakes hands with 2021 Bucktail graduate Kristen Ransdorf.