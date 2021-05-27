Cancel
REYNOLDS EIGHTH-GRADERS PRESENTED 2021 AMERICAN LEGION AWARD

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePYMATUNING TOWNSHIP — Recently, four Reynolds Jr. High School students were recognized with the 2020-21 American Legion Award (from left): Taeson Little, Patrick Lee, Madelyn Diefenderfer and Alyson Sapot. The award is given each year at Reynolds to two males and two females in the eighth-grade class by exemplifying the following qualities that define character: Courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship […]

