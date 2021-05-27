BIBLE THOUGHT

Links to Our Legacy: Insights into Hebrew, History, and Liturgy, Mitchell First, Kodesh Press, New York, NY, ©2021, ISBN 978-1-947857-66-7, p. 232, plus appendices, $19.95. WINCHESTER, California – Tanakh, the all-inclusive Hebrew word for the Bible—Torah, Prophets, and Writings—holds many problems and puzzles: What does an infrequently used biblical Hebrew word actually mean? Does the Bible describe true historical fact, or just fantasy? What is the origin of particular prayers? Attorney and independent biblical researcher Mitchell First, in his newest book Links to Our Legacy, continues his mission to find lost meanings and correct inaccurate historical accountings.