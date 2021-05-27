Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

BIBLE THOUGHT

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 2021-05-27

“Jesus replied, ‘Very truly I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again.’” ~ John 3:3.

www.recordargusnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionraptureforums.com

The End Times According to Jesus…Part 3

“No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark; and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away. That is how it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. Two men will be in the field; one will be taken and the other left. Two women will be grinding with a hand mill; one will be taken and the other left.” (Matt 24:36-41)
Religionchurchleaders.com

What Is Speaking in Tongues?

The theological debate of speaking in tongues has been around longer than you and I have been on God’s beautiful planet that he created for us. What makes this spiritual gift from God so fascinating is all the unknowns that surround it or as the Apostle Paul calls it “mysteries by the Spirit.“ New Christians and old Christians alike usually ask the same questions when it comes to discussing speaking in tongues.
Lewistown, PASentinel

Vacation Bible School

Editor’s note: To have your church’s Vacation Bible School event listed on the Religion page, email ethompson@lewistownsentinel.com. Fairview Bible Church, 5290 PA-103, Lewistown, hold VBS with the theme Mystery Island from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 21 to 25. There will will be Bible time, crafts, snack time, and games....
Religionsnntv.com

The Bible Powerful Truth [Or Not]

Originally Posted On: The Bible Powerful Truth [Or Not] – Your Humble Walk. Is the Bible a Revelation from God or was it created by humanity?. Firstly, there are sixty-six books in the Bible. Covering the beginning of creation and leading up to the early years of the church. Thirty-nine...
ReligionDesiring God

Should Christians Visit Cemeteries?

Cemeteries are unique places. They’re somber and normally quiet acres quarantined from the bustle of the city. For many, these are awkwardly uncomfortable places. Others are drawn to make regular pilgrimages. And for those who do visit cemeteries, it raises the question over what we’re seeking to accomplish in a grave visit. The question is from Dave.
ReligionPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Avoid having Bible ignorance

The Bible says, “Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the Lord delivers him out of them all (Psalm 34:19).”. The way of thinking and preaching today is that because we are a Christian believer and walk upright before God that we are supposed to be exempt from afflictions; that we are to have plenty of money, never be broke, never be sick and have heaven on earth. Sad to say, there are some who paint a “happy go lucky” picture for Christian believers, telling them that life is supposed to be one way for the Christian and that’s only the perfect life. And that every negative thing comes from the devil.
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

ESOTERIC PROOF How SATAN Is Saturn as well as YAHWEH, Jehovah, Allah and Thousands of Other Names, such as Chronos Father of Time or ODDIN etc

⁣ALLOW ME TO PROVE TO YOU FATHER GOD OF TIME IS JEHOVAH OR SATAN = WHICH I S THE BLACK CUBE squared masculine of the Divine Feminine Black Hole Sun. WATCH FULL NEXT...⁣. ⁣https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUu9e3kAP_E&list=PLcDf6VLT7XMwmc-nZ6-coM4Qa8u8R5azF&index=57&t=5s. #Yahweh #Yahuah #Jehovah #JesusCHRIST #BlackSUN #BlackCUBE #GOD. WANT TO KNOW WHAT THEY ARE ANTHROPOMORPHIZING ? CLICK...
Dover, DEsermonaudio.com

Puritan Bible Church

Socialism in education only makes parents more irresponsible. The biblical law of cause and effect being made obsolete by the... A church plant in Dover, Delaware, committed to the Lordship of Jesus Christ, the Reformed understanding of salvation, the victory of the gospel in history, and the application of God's Law-Word to all of life. ( more.. )
Camarillo, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Bible school focused on ancient Israel

First Baptist Church of Camarillo will offer Summer Vacation Bible School for children in kindergarten through grade 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. July 19 to 23 at 1601 Temple Ave., Camarillo. Activities will include fun and educational crafts, games, outside play and learning. Participants can learn about Jesus Christ...
ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
ReligionLancaster Farming

When the Holy Spirit Arrives

Last week we began the celebration of the day of Pentecost by looking at the introductory Scripture leading up to this important day in the life of the church. We started with Jesus breathing on his disciples to receive the Holy Spirit in John 20:21-22. Before he left them to ascend into heaven, in Acts 1:1-2, we read that Jesus taught his apostles and gave them instructions “through the Holy Spirit.”
Religionbitchute.com

The Bibles mark of the beast

In the bible, the prophecy of the mark of the beast can be found in the book of Revelation, Chapter 13. Here is a link to a page filled with the latest RFID microchip news…
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Letter: The Pledge and the Bible

“A new Bible that includes the U.S. Constitution and the Pledge of Allegiance is generating controversy,” read an article in the ADN on June 4. What a wonderful opportunity for public education. God did not appear in the pledge until 1954. Our “We the People” Constitution was ratified in 1787....
ReligionSan Marcos Daily Record

The Journey Continues: Bible Quiz

The Journey Column this week will challenge your restful summer with this Bible Quiz. The following questions were framed by Gary M. Burge, a New Testament professor at Wheaton College in Illinois. . I. Which one of these books is not in the Bible? a. Isaiah b. Jude c. Hezekiah d. Amos d. Amos e. Song of ...
Religioncrossway.org

Read the Bible for the Sake of Others

Sermons, formal classes, and small groups aren’t the only ways the church teaches us to read Scripture better. We’ll also become better Bible readers by simply investing in relationships with fellow members. Christian fellowship centers around our shared commitment to Jesus and the gospel. We are united in Christ even...
ReligionLockhaven Express

Bible Digest

“Jesus answered and said to them, This is the work of God, that you believe on him whom he has sent.” (John 6:29 AKJV) God’s priority is that we believe in Jesus. When we do we will be pleasing to God and be personally blessed.
Religionintouchcanada.org

11 Reasons to Trust the Bible

What we believe about the Bible is absolutely crucial. Whether we’ve never read it or read it every day, each of us must make up our own mind regarding this amazing book. Some people think that since it was written by many different, imperfect men, it must, therefore, contain errors. Others believe it’s outdated and irrelevant because it was written so long ago. However, many Christians are convinced that the Bible is God’s Word that He has protected from error throughout the ages.
Winchester, CAsdjewishworld.com

A Modern Look Into the Hebrew Bible

Links to Our Legacy: Insights into Hebrew, History, and Liturgy, Mitchell First, Kodesh Press, New York, NY, ©2021, ISBN 978-1-947857-66-7, p. 232, plus appendices, $19.95. WINCHESTER, California – Tanakh, the all-inclusive Hebrew word for the Bible—Torah, Prophets, and Writings—holds many problems and puzzles: What does an infrequently used biblical Hebrew word actually mean? Does the Bible describe true historical fact, or just fantasy? What is the origin of particular prayers? Attorney and independent biblical researcher Mitchell First, in his newest book Links to Our Legacy, continues his mission to find lost meanings and correct inaccurate historical accountings.
ReligionSidney Herald

Manna, our daily bread, and the Bible

Manna, our daily bread, and the Bible are God’s Word. God’s highest passion is salvation for His children. The Holy Bible is a treasure map that leads us to God’s treasure, eternal life. Search for it like silver, and hunt for it like hidden treasure. Then you will understand respect...