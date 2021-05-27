Cancel
Congress & Courts

Montana Supreme Court rejects challenges to campus carry law; fight will move to district court

By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer
KPVI Newschannel 6
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana’s high court rejected two lawsuits this week challenging new laws affecting higher education in the state, including the law expanding gun carry on college campuses. On Wednesday, the Montana Supreme Court dismissed both suits and a request for an immediate stay of a June 1 campus carry law without prejudice, saying in the orders that the plaintiffs could seek recourse through a district court. Both plaintiffs plan to refile the lawsuits.

www.kpvi.com
State
Montana State
