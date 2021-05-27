Montana Supreme Court rejects challenges to campus carry law; fight will move to district court

The Ohio Supreme Court says the decision by the Madison Local School District Board of Education to arm teachers and staff members, goes against Ohio law. The Justices ruling the only way that teachers can carry a weapon in the building is if they go thru an approved basic peace officer training program or have 20 years experience in law enforcement. The Supreme Court says going through the Butler County Sheriffs conceal carry class is not enough. The Board approved the policy after a school shooting at Madison Jr Sr High five years ago, where a teen with a gun fired several shots in the cafeteria wounding two students. The policy was challenged by concerned parents and Ohio's highest court is siding with the lower courts who ruled it goes against state law. The decision was 4 to 3.