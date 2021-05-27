601 Freebies

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Walmart is currently running its Deals for Days sales event parallel to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts across electronics, clothing, home, toys and more. We sorted through it to find some of the better deals, including worthwhile sales on Apple AIrPods, Kitchen Aid products and Instant Pots. You get a bonus day of shopping with Walmart’s sale too, which runs through Wednesday, June 23.