The Senate has worked through this special session, focusing on balancing the budget and helping our communities. Unfortunately, we didn’t get everything we wanted and gave up more than I had hoped. I ran on the idea of ‘one bill, one vote’, which is completely contradictory to this omnibus bill process we’ve been working through. I will continue to advocate for a more open process where individual policies can be debated, one at a time, and voted on without being attached to state funding. I am proud of much of the work we were able to accomplish and will continue working on finalizing our State budget.