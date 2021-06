The show season for Spring/Summer 2021 laid bare our new reality. For designers who chose to present, creative swaps allowed the pomp and circumstance of New York Fashion Week to go on: Models drifted down makeshift runways outdoors; guests watched from scattered, socially distanced seating; everyone donned masks; and, in the case of Christian Siriano’s presentation held in his Connecticut home’s backyard, backstage beauty commenced in the open air—sans electricity. “Not having electricity is what started the inspiration for the look,” admits Sebastian Professional international artist Anthony Cole. “Plus, we obviously didn’t know what was going to happen with the weather the day of the show. That’s why we wanted to play it safe by creating a bun but making it abstract, so it wasn’t just the bun everyone has seen before.”