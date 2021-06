Downtown Ottawa has avoided many of the pitfalls that have befallen other area downtowns. “One thing that we’re fortunate about for downtown is that there aren’t a lot of vacancies,” said Amy Sealts, director of economic development for the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation. ”Our focus of late is working very closely with the village of Ottawa in trying to make sure that we have the right mix of businesses downtown and to look at the land use planning and look at green space development.”