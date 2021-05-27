Cancel
Alpena, MI

Martin Luther King Jr. Committee Discussion Series continues June 2

Alpena News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Martin Luther King Jr. Committee is continuing its discussion series at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 with the book “Looking Like the Enemy: My Story of Imprisonment in Japanese American Internment Camps” by Mary Matsuda Gruenewald. The author, at 16 years old, was evacuated with her family to...

www.thealpenanews.com
Related
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

AHS students teach on TikTok

ALPENA, Mich. — Some Alpena science students found a unique way to adapt their class to the pandemic this year. This video may be odd, but it’s also a tool for science communication produced by Alpena High School students. As part of the “Science in the Sanctuary” class, students learn...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Carol Lund’s artwork on display at ACC Fine Arts Building

ALPENA ­– Thought-provoking, whimsical CGI designs by Carol Lund pepper the walls of the Alpena Community College Fine Arts Building corridor. Those who pass through can learn some history through photos and descriptions, as well as a peek inside the creative mind of Lund. “Carol’s been a student of mine...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Art in the Loft’s abbreviated Young Artist Exhibit on display

ALPENA — And COVID has done it again. The pandemic canceled the 2020 Young Artist Exhibit, but at least the 2021 exhibit is happening, in abbreviated style. If you want to view the artwork of 107 talented young artists, you only have this and next weekend to do so in person, but you can view it online from now until the end of the year.
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Children need education, not indoctrination

According to the Alpena News 4/12/21, Alpena Public School officIals are looking at courses on cultural awareness. This includes social justice, racism, etc. Sounds innocent enough. If Black Lives Matter at school is involved with the curriculum that will be a problem. BLM was front and center at last summer’s “mostly peaceful protests” that resulted in looting, burning and murder. Over 20 people were killed and $2 billion dollars of damage. By their own admission, they were founded by trained Marxists and are committed to disrupting the nuclear family structure. Now they supply teaching materials to schools. For example: A 3rd grade lesson plan is titled “Activism,Organizing and Resistance.” A child needs an education not indoctrination. The National Education Association (teachers union) has endorsed this curriculum. Let kids be kids instead of exposing them to this poison. I urge parents to be aware and involved in what is being taught to your children.
Alpena, MIAlpena News

ALL announces upcoming programs

Currently, all programs are held via Zoom livestream only. These programs are open to the Public. Just send an email to ALL@Alpenacc.edu to receive Zoom connection information. MEXICAN TRAIN EXPRESS. DOMINOES. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 18 and 25. Ready for a fun, addictive and fast-moving game that has lots...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Boys and Girls Club benefits from Big Beards for a Big Cause shave-off

Local business owner Eric Peterson, as part of his commitment to improving lives for Northeast Michigan residents, recently launched a unique fundraiser to support the Boys and Girls Club of Alpena’s Open New Doors Capital Campaign. Eric issued a challenge to Brad Somers, the club’s Executive Director, to see who could raise the most funds to save their beard.
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Comic shop celebrates 6 years

ALPENA, Mich. — Local comic shop Bob’s Bullpen recently turned six years old. Owner Bobby leFevre said he always dreamed of running a comic shop, even when while he was an artist in the comics industry. He knew it was time to fulfill that dream when Alpena’s main comic store, Wargames North, closed its doors.