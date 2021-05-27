Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Rising beef prices squeeze carnivores from Buenos Aires to California

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES/CHICAGO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Beef prices are surging worldwide, taking meat off the menu in steak-loving Buenos Aires and spoiling summer barbecues in the United States as Chinese imports rise and the cost of feeding cattle soars. Globally, the surge is contributing to the highest food prices since 2014,...

kdal610.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
Clovis, CA
State
California State
City
Albany, CA
Local
California Business
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Industry#Meat Production#Food Prices#Reuters#Chinese#United Nations#Cuadrada#Whatsapp#African#Rabobank#Army#Nielseniq Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
China
News Break
Industry
News Break
Walmart
Related
IndustryArkansas Online

Copper prices slip as Chinese demand ebbs

Copper's stellar rally is starting to creak as investors unwind their bullish bets and evidence of demand weakness mounts in China's powerhouse manufacturing sector. Prices plunged as much as 4.3% in London last week, crashing through their 50-day moving average to trade at a seven-week low. Copper hit an all-time high last month, but pressure on the bellwether metal is mounting as Chinese demand softens and investors grow more confident that the strong inflationary forces seen across leading economies will prove transitory.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's May low-sulphur marine fuel exports drop 18% vs April

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's exports of clean marine fuel in May dipped 18% from a month earlier, as stringent COVID-19 disinfection measures imposed at ports deterred international vessels from refuelling in the country. Data from the General Administration of Customs showed exports of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), a clean marine fuel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5%, were 1.55 million tonnes. That was down 1.9 million tonnes sold in April but still up from 1.31 million tonnes in May last year. For the first five months of 2021, exports totalled 8.15 million tonnes, the data showed. A new wave of COVID-19 outbreak in southern China, leading to tougher disinfection restrictions and weeks-long port congestion, may hurdled bunker fuel business in the region. Sinopec, China's biggest bunker fuel supplier, said in a statement this week that bunker fuel filling was facing difficulties at Yantian port in Shenzhen and staffs involved in filling business had to be quarantined for 14 days. However, following a surge in fuel output and thriving trade, China's growing influence in marine fuels has allowed its suppliers to lure business with more competitive prices. The discount of China's Zhoushan-delivered bunker fuel averaged $3.83 per million tonnes compared to Singapore-delivered products in May and dipped to a multi-month low of $15.25 per million tonnes on May 25, according to Platts data. Customs data also showed that fuel oil imports into bonded storage, which include both high-sulphur and low-sulphur materials, reached 1.06 million tonnes in May, down 31% from a year ago. The table below shows China's fuel oil imports and exports, all in metric tonnes. The column of exports under bonded storage trade largely captures China's VLSFO bunkering sales along its coast. Exports Bonded storage trade y/y% change January 1,652,766 101.6 February 1,366,305 84.4 March 1,683,581 57.5 April 1,896,919 33.3 May 1,553,512 37.3 Imports Ordinary Bonded Total y/y% Trade storage change January 87,147 680,956 768,103 -30.7 February 99,024 874,311 973,335 39.5 March 17,227 905,960 923,154 7.2 April 117,778 771,034 888,812 -17 May 278,554 781,135 1,059,944 -31.1 (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton, editing by Louise Heavens)
Industryspglobal.com

FEATURE: Rice bucks pandemic trend for soaring food prices

FAO food index up 40% on year, rice index down by 4.5% over same period. Favorable harvests, stocks in China, India help saturate rice markets. Production swings toward other commodities expected in Americas in 2021. While the delicate networks which make up the global food supply chain have been rocked...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

EU wheat export outlook promising as harvest, Russia eyed

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - French sales to China, a big expected Romanian crop and competitive prices for German and Baltic supplies should yield brisk EU wheat shipments at the start of next season while an export levy clouds Russian prospects, analysts and traders said. "The signs are pretty favourable,"...
California Statecapitalpress.com

California shell egg prices

Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for all sizes. Trade sentiment is steady with a firm undertone. Offerings are light to mostly moderate and held with increased confidence. Demand is light to mostly moderate into all channels and slightly better into foodservice. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price 88 cents.
Agricultureagfax.com

Global Markets: Coarse Grains – U.S. Corn Exports at New High for 2020/21

The global corn market is supplied primarily by four countries – Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine, and the United States. Combined, these countries account for nearly 90 percent of global exports. This month, U.S. exports are forecast higher to reflect continued strong foreign demand and limited supplies in Ukraine and Brazil. U.S....
Agriculturenysenasdaqlive.com

China Processed Poultry Meat Market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price by 2026- BRF S.A. (Brazil), Bayle S.A. (France), CTB Inc. (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Cherkizovo Group (Russia), Hormel Foods Corporation (U.S.)

This research report offers competitive landscape of China Processed Poultry Meat market and analyzes key manufacturers individually with an information of specifications of product, annual industry performance, revenue graphs, and sales figure. It majorly focuses on manufacturing analysis including about the operations, process, raw materials, cost structure, and manufacturing cost strategies. The report has drafted the report with the offerings of price, production type, acquisition & mergers, market size, market share, sales analysis, value chain optimization, trade regulations, technological innovations, opportunities analysis, and market players. This help reader to analyze about the market look forward to take actions, accordingly.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-U.S. live cattle futures close higher, hogs mostly lower

CHICAGO, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures firmed on bargain-buying on Friday after a steep plunge a day earlier, with expectations of steady to higher cash cattle prices next week adding support, traders said. "The market is chopping around but it looks like it needs to go back...
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Commodities From Copper to Corn Tumble on China Crackdown, Rising Dollar

The prices of commodities were falling sharply on Thursday, cutting into months of gains and weighing on equity markets, as China takes steps to cool off rising prices and the U.S. dollar strengthens. The decline in commodities was widespread, with futures prices for palladium and platinum falling more than 11%...
Agriculturemacaubusiness.com

Brazil sees record-high agri-food exports in May

Brazil registered record-high agri-food exports in May worth 13.94 billion U.S. dollars, up 33.7 percent from a year earlier, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday. According to the ministry, the exports grew 7.3 percent year-on-year in terms of volume. Rising international commodity prices helped boost the revenue, the ministry said...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Chinese pork market likely to be more volatile in 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — China is still by far the biggest piece in the pork export puzzle, but it isn’t the only one, according to experts who spoke at the Work Pork Expo here June 10. Calling it “a really interesting time,” Rupert Claxton, meat director for Gira International, said...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy plunge on U.S. weather, broad commodities sell-off

CHICAGO, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell sharply on Thursday, pressured by outlooks for rain and cooler temperatures in the Midwest crop belt, as well as spillover weakness from broad-based selling in the commodities sector, analysts said. Wheat followed the weaker trend, with the U.S. winter...
Agriculturebeefcentral.com

Argentina close to resuming beef export trade

Argentine meat packers are reported to have reached a preliminary deal with the nation’s government that will allow beef exports to partially re-open, following a month-long suspension aimed at cutting domestic food price inflation in the lead-up to a national election later this year. On May 17, the Argentine government...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-China's grain, pork and sugar imports in May 2021

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows imports of China's major agriculture products in May, according to data released on Friday by the General Administration of Customs. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in May was released earlier this month. Commodity May 2021 % change YTD % change y/y (tonnes) y/y (tonnes) Corn 3.16 mln 395.3% 11.73 mln 322.8% Wheat 790,000 -3% 4.61 mln 88.9% Barley 1.11 mln 115.7% 4.65 mln 139.1% Sorghum 620,000 125.3% 3.69 mln 237% Pork 370,000 -2.2% 1.96 mln 13.7% Sugar 180,000 -38.5% 1.61 mln 94% (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by David Evans)
Economyagfax.com

U.S. Grain Stocks-To-Use Ratios Have Declined Since 1960

By Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist; and Gary Schnitkey, Krista Swanson, and Nick Paulson, University of Illinois Ag Economists. Stocks are an important market variable. They reflect the balance between supply and demand. High stocks generally mean low prices, and vice versa. US policy toward stocks has changed over time, culminating in the 1996 farm bill eliminating most public stock programs.