The Arizona Diamondbacks will play Game 1 of their 3-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, San Diego, CA, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). The Diamondbacks are coming to this game looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers last time out. Caleb Smith fell to a 2-3 record on the year after allowing 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 6 over 6 innings of work in the losing effort. Arizona is currently last place at 21-55 in the National League Central Division.