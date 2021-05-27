Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpena, MI

PREP ROUNDUP: Alpena’s Bright wins BNC title in 400 dash

Alpena News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVERSE CITY–Alpena’s Cooper Bright proved himself against the Big North Conference’s best on Wednesday, winning the 400 dash at the conference championships. Bright also took second in the 200 dash (23.51) to earn second team all-conference honors and was also fourth in the 100 dash (11.79). The Alpena boys and...

www.thealpenanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
Alpena, MI
Sports
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Bay City, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Michael Herrmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnc#Pole Vault#Dash#North Bay#Austin City#Tigers#Bay City All Saints#Bnc#All Conference Honors#Games#Discus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Alpena, MIAlpena News

PREP ROUNDUP: Alpena girls track team wins Falcon Invite

WEST BRANCH–The Alpena girls track team took top honors in the large school division at Friday’s Falcon Invite while Alpena’s boys team was runner-up. Chloe Lawrence in the 100 dash (5th, 14.72), pole vault (3rd, 6-0); Keslee Jex in the 100 dash (7th, 15.01), 200 dash (7th, 31.81); Tiffany Foster in the 400 dash (1st, 1:15.01), 300 hurdles (6th, 57.64), and long jump (12-3 3/4); Abigail Obryan in the 400 dash (2nd, 1:15.97), high jump (2nd, 4-0); Hannah Tracey in the 800 run (4th, 2:55.86), 3,200 run (3rd, 14:09.27); Cailyn Burrone in the 800 run (6th, 2:58.44), 3,200 run (4th, 14:27.39); Madi Szymanski in the 1,600 run (1st, 5:09.21), 3,200 run (1st, 11:32.47); Grace Mitchell in the 1,600 run (2nd, 6:02.99), 3,200 run (2nd, 13:53.60); Samantha Zolnierek in the 1,600 run (5th, 6:33.79); Tiffany Tessmer in the 100 hurdles (6th, 19.89) and long jump (5th, 12-2 1/2); Maddie Linton in the 300 hurdles (4th, 56.44), high jump (1st, 4-3); the 400 relay team of Tessmer, Jex, Lawrence and Linton (4th, 59.18); the 800 relay of Foster, Jex, Burrone and Tracey (3rd, 2:05.87); the 3,200 relay of Zolnierek, Szymanski, Mitchell and Burrone (1st, 11:15.76); Brittany Mischloney in the shot put (3rd, 28-11 1/2) and discus (3rd, 80-3).
Alpena, MIAlpena News

2021 All-Alpena News Boys Basketball team

∫ Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s Best Division 3. ∫ Averaged 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game. ∫ Finished his career with more than 1,700 points. ∫ Four-time All-Alpena News pick. Nick Freel. Rogers City. ∫ North Star League first team. ∫ Detroit Free Press...
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

2023 OT Joey Su'a picks up big MSU offer

Michigan State has sent out a 2023 offensive tackle Joey Su'a. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound received the offer by reaching out to Michigan State first, due to a family connection that has long intrigued him about possibly playing at MSU. Georgia, Oregon, and Maryland also offered Su'a in the past week.
Dearborn, MIAlpena News

ACC softball edged in playoff twinbill

DEARBORN–The Alpena Community College softball team saw its season end on Friday with 2-0 and 2-1 (10 innings) losses to Henry Ford in district playoff action. The Lumberjacks finished the season with a 17-20 record, but garnered a 17-9 record over the last two months of the season, including a nine-game winning streak to end the regular season.
Gaylord, MIPetoskey News-Review

Jones powers Gaylord softball to another BNC sweep

ALPENA — After loading up on non-conference games early in the season, the Gaylord softball team is making a run through the Big North Conference. And, as one would expect from the Blue Devils this season, it’s going quite well. On Thursday, Gaylord headed to Alpena to meet the Wildcats...
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Young gymnasts show off at APlex

ALPENA, Mich. — Many Alpena parents got to see their child’s hard work on Saturday. Young gymnasts displayed what they learned during the final day of the APlex’s week–long gymnastics show. From young ninjas going for the best time on the obstacle course to teens nailing their back-flips, everyone was showing off their hard–won skills.
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Cadillac girls, boys track get wins at Alpena tri

ALPENA — Both the Cadillac girls and boys track teams earned wins Wednesday in a tri-meet against Alpena and Ogemaw Heights. The girls won with a team score of 89 followed by host Alpena (40) and Ogemaw Heights (37), while the boys won with a team score of 80.5 followed by Alpena (78) and Ogemaw Heights (15.5).
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Ladyjacks 2021 softball season comes to an end

DEARBORN, Mich. — All things must come to an end. That was the case for the Alpena Community College softball team on Friday. The Ladyjacks played two close ball games, but not enough to advance to the district finals. In game one, the Ladyjacks couldn’t get the bats alive. The...
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

Updates on a few more staff, title changes for Michigan Football

The Michigan Wolverines have seen many changes happen this offseason as Jim Harbaugh updates his coaching and support staff. A new week comes with a few more notable updates, namely in the recruiting department. Aashon Larkins has moved into a role as Michigan’s director of recruiting after spending the last...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Wildcats finish runner-up at home track meet

ALPENA– The Alpena High School track teams finished runner up at a home meet on Wednesday with Cadillac and Ogemaw Heights. Cadillac won the boys meet (89), followed by Alpena (40) and Ogemaw (37); Cadillac won the girls meet with 80.5 points, followed by Alpena (78) and Ogemaw (15.5) Top...
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Alpena track teams take second overall in tri-meet

ALPENA, Mich. — The Alpena Wildcats track and field teams hosted a meet on Wednesday at the Thunder Bay Jr. High School. Both teams squared off with Cadillac and Ogemaw Heights in a tri-meet. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams placed second overall in the meet. Below are the team results and a link to the full results of Wednesday’s track and field meet.
Alpena, MIAlpena News

The enchantment of girls softball

Between COVID-19 and the cold, wet weather, many scheduled games were canceled, but there was an enchantment in those they played. It’s an attraction I wish to describe. Fascinated, I’ve spent hours seated on bleachers, watching local girls softball teams play, experiencing what I can see and feel but have been unable to explain.
Alpena, MIAlpena News

PREP ROUNDUP: Alpena baseball, softball teams lose to Titans

TRAVERSE CITY–The Alpena softball team dropped a pair of Big North Conference games against Traverse City West on Tuesday, losing 5-0 and 3-2. In the opener, Keely Dahl struck out seven in the first three innings for Alpena (5-8) and Elysa Kelley and Marah Wisniewski also saw time in the circle.
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Alpena’s search for BNC win No. 1 continues

ALPENA, Mich. — The search for a conference (Big North Conference) win continues for the Alpena Wildcats girls soccer team. The Wildcats drop another conference match Tuesday night, losing 7-1 to Petoskey at Wildcat Stadium. The Northmen got off to a hot start in the first half, scoring three goals...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Alpena girls tennis team wins Boyne City Invitational

BOYNE CITY–The Alpena girls tennis team won all its flights on Monday en route to winning the Boyne City Invitational. The field of teams included Boyne City, Charlevoix, Elk Rapids, Grayling, East Jordan and two Petoskey JV teams. Winners for Alpena included: Addison Burrone and Madisen Tolan (4 doubles), Rebecca...