Russell Westbrook Reacts To Getting Popcorn Dumped On Him By 76ers Fan
The NBA, like many other leagues and businesses across the United States, has been easing its way back into normalcy. Sports fans are once again finding themselves watching games from stadium seats, but not everyone has been acting appropriately. Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook suffered a slight setback on Wednesday (May 26) when, during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, he endured an ankle injury. As if that wasn't bad enough, as Westbrook was being ushered off of the court, a 76ers fan disrespected the NBA icon.www.hotnewhiphop.com