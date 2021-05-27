Russell Westbrook Reacts To Getting Popcorn Dumped On Him By 76ers Fan

The Pacers last week of the regular season continues on Tuesday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers. The Pacers continue to harbor hope of jumping to the 8th seed in the East while also trying to avoid dropping out of the playoffs altogether. Currently, the Pacers are one loss behind the Hornets for the 8-seed, although Charlotte has the tie breaker. The Pacers will likely have to lose out to fall out of the playoffs, but their improved play over the past few games will be tested by Philly, assuming Joel Embiid is available.