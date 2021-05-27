Cancel
Houghton County, MI

County Sheriff: Cause of Calumet fire has yet to be determined

Alpena News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALUMET — The cause of a Friday night fire that destroyed three structures on Fifth Street has yet to be determined, said Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean. Amidst speculation and rumors, McLean said that at this point, the investigation by the state fire marshal and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is simply to determine whether the cause of the fire was arson. It simply is not known yet, he said.

