YTD - 7-16 -13.40 Units(Playoffs) YTD - 218-190-5 +37.41 Units(regular season) Last night we saw both road teams win huge games in OT! One team extended their series, yes that Montreal for the last 3 games that looked there was no way they would win Game 5....did so in dramatic fashion. Now we get see fans in a Canadian arena for the first time in over 14 months. While Carolina won their second straight OT game to wrap up their series for a showdown with the defending Stanley Cup Champions.