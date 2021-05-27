Cancel
NBA

Game two of the Jazz’s playoffs brings series to 1-1

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 13 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The eighth-ranked Memphis Grizzlies and first ranked Utah Jazz ended their second game in round one of the NBA basketball playoffs with 141-129, Utah taking the win.

Jazz All-Star Guard Donovan Mitchel returned to the court after missing 17 games due to an ankle injury and hadn’t missed a beat. Playing 26 minutes with a long-three in the first two minutes and a hard fall in the last two, he said to TNT in a post-game interview, “My body feels good.” Mitchell went on to say, “We got real lackadaisical…I give their whole team a bunch of credit.”

At the half, the Grizzlies were down by 20 but came back to within two during the third quarter.

That halftime was when TNT’s commentators said, “This may be the year that Mitchell goes beyond being an All-Star and becomes a superstar.”

This was the second consecutive game at home for the Jazz and an apparent post-pandemic posture of hosting a full arena.

The Grizzlies center Valanciunas posted high numbers all night.

Utah’s Rudy Gobert came through with a big block at the beginning of the fourth, one of three, complimenting teammate Mike Conley’s double double. Bogdonovich came to play tonight for the Utah Jazz keeping the momentum going throughout the game. However, the Jazz’s Naing picked up a flagrant foul in the middle of the fourth against the Grizzlies young phenom Ja Morant who was, in real-time, climbing career stat ladders as the game went on. Morant, once again, was caught on camera doing his pre-game helpful hair habit.

NBA icon Dwayne Wade was courtside as a member of the Jazz ownership group.

Games three and four are this Saturday and Monday in Memphis.


TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news.

