This recap contains spoilers for the SSSS.DYNAZENON finale, “What Was I Entrusted With?”. “What Was I Entrusted With?” is SSSS.DYNAZENON‘s last episode. It’s the one that feels, simultaneously, most and least like the Saturday morning cartoons the show’s action setpieces have sought to emulate in the past. All of the action is here, but the subtle, thoughtful edge is quite unlike much of that medium. “What Was I Entrusted With?” puts its action in the front half of the episode, the reverse of how most of SSSS.DYNAZENON has played out. Even that is complicated here. Combat and conversation are not so much intertwined as they are fused. It’s The Dyna Soldiers vs. The Kaiju Eugenicists, in not just a physical battle but an ideological one as well.