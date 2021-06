Cesar Farias' side have suffered a difficult start to their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign and will need to turn their fortunes around to make it to Qatar. While Bolivia played two friendly fixtures as recently as March, they will return to competitive action for the first time since November 2020 when they host Venezuela in a crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier on June 3. Cesar Farias and his team have suffered a difficult start to their CONMEBOL qualification campaign with just one point to show from their opening four fixtures, putting them bottom of the region’s standings. Indeed, it might already be too late for Bolivia to recover their form and punch their ticket to Qatar.