Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Study seeks origins of ghost nets that haunt Hawaii’s shores

By CALEB JONES
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — “Ghost nets” from unknown origins drift among the Pacific’s currents, threatening sea creatures and littering shorelines with the entangled remains of what they kill.

Lost or discarded at sea, sometimes decades ago, this fishing gear continues to wreak havoc on marine life and coral reefs in Hawaii.

Now, researchers are doing detective work to trace this harmful debris back to fisheries and manufacturers — and that takes extensive, in-depth analysis on tons of ghost nets.

The biggest concern is that derelict gear keeps killing fish and other wildlife such as endangered Hawaiian monk seals, seabirds and turtles long after it’s gone adrift, said Drew McWhirter, a graduate student at Hawaii Pacific University and one of the study’s lead researchers.

“These nets bulldoze over our reefs before they hit shore,” McWhirter added. “They leave a path of destruction, pulling coral heads out, and can cause a lot of ecological damage.”

Ghost nets foul oceans throughout the world, but the Hawaiian Islands — with the Great Pacific Garbage Patch to the east and another gyre of floating trash to the west — are an epicenter for marine waste.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVjTJ_0aCrXEJf00

Past efforts to identify origins of nets have proven difficult because debris comes from so many countries and nets have few, if any, unique identifying marks or features.

Experts believe many nets are lost accidentally, but boats occasionally ditch nets to avoid prosecution when fishing illegally. Other fishermen cut away portions of damaged nets instead of returning them to shore.

The ghost net study is being supervised by Hawaii Pacific University’s Center for Marine Debris Research co-director, Jennifer Lynch, a research biologist with the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

“We’re going to have a very challenging time ... trying to identify it back to its source,” said Lynch. “And if we fail, ... that’s going to be increased evidence for policymakers to see the importance of gear marking and potentially bring those kinds of regulations to the front.”

For Lynch, it’s not about pointing fingers. Rather, she hopes the study, which will be presented to the fishing industry first, will help develop new ways to prevent damage to the marine environment.

“We’re doing this study in a very forensic way where we’re gathering as much evidence as we possibly can so that we can present the best, most accurate story,” Lynch said.

The crew gets ghost nets from three sources: The main Hawaiian Islands, the fishing grounds of the Hawaii longline tuna fleet that often snags nets — and the shores of the uninhabited Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, which are part of Papahanaumokuakea National Marine Monument.

An April cleanup expedition to Papahanaumokuakea — the largest protected environment in the United States and a UNESCO World Heritage Site — brought back nearly 50 tons (45 metric tons) of nets and other lost gear.

In a shed on the university’s campus, researchers pull apart bundles of fishing gear, noting the relationships between items. Then samples are taken to a lab for analysis.

“We only really need a small sample here to really understand how it’s constructed,” said Raquel Corniuk, a research technician at the university.

Researchers look at about 70 different aspects of each piece of net, including its polymer types. “We look at how it’s twisted. Is it twisted versus braided? We are trying to look at how many strands does it have, its twine diameter, mesh stretch size,” Corniuk said.

The information is entered into a database, which will help scientists find patterns that could lead to manufacturers and eventually individual fisheries or nations.

The researchers have spent about a year collecting data and hope to have findings peer reviewed and published this year.

Among the ghost gear are fish aggregation devices — or FADs — floating bundles of material fishing vessels leave in the ocean to attract fish. The devices have receivers linked to satellites, but when they drift outside designated fishing areas, they’re usually abandoned.

Mike Conroy, president of West Coast Fisheries Consultants, works with purse seine and gillnet operators off California. He said FADs are prohibited in U.S. waters and that fishers do everything they can to prevent loss of nets.

“An average one of those nets is going to run the operator somewhere between 150 and 250 grand,” he said.

Conroy acknowledged ghost gear is a problem. “These types of research activities will point the finger in the right direction,” he said. “I think what you’ll see is that West Coast fisheries probably aren’t contributing much.”

The researchers have already found debris from all corners of the Pacific, including Asian countries and the U.S. West Coast.

Much of the ghost net problem lies with less developed nations that have few fishing regulations and sometimes buy or manufacture low-quality nets, according to a career fisherman who now works for a net manufacturer in Washington state.

“Their products tend to be weaker,” said Brian Fujimoto, a sales executive for NET Systems Inc., in Bainbridge Island. “And if you look at the poly netting and ropes that you’re finding, they’re all very inexpensive stuff.”

Fujimoto said his company uses technology, colors and other construction techniques unique to their products, so they’re easily identifiable.

Making that an industry standard, he said, is “only going to happen with the more industrialized nations, say for example, the U.S., Canada, Japan.”

Daniel Pauly, a marine biologist and professor at the University of British Columbia’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, said, “We kill fish for fishing and for consumption, but these fish that are killed by lost gear are killed for no reason, not to mention the marine mammal and turtles and other animals that we like.”

“Clamping down on this loss, which is too easily accepted, ... is a good thing,” added Pauly.

Jonathan Moore, principal assistant secretary of the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs at the U.S. State Department, said last year, “Illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, which is sometimes associated with ghost gear, is among the greatest threats to the sustainable use of our shared ocean resource.”

“Certainly, gear-marking guidelines and regulations should be a central pillar of all responsible fisheries management operations,” he said.

Although U.S. and some international laws require identifying markers on some fishing gear, such as crab pots and buoys, nets are not required to be marked.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division declined to be interviewed for this story, but said in an email: “NOAA Fisheries is unaware of any regulations that have been, or are being considered, with regard to ghost nets. We continue to work agency-wide on this international marine debris problem.”

___

Follow Caleb Jones on Twitter: @CalebAP

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Life#Sea Creatures#Marine Creatures#Ocean Life#By The Sea#Ap#Asian#Bureau Of Oceans#Net Systems Inc#Noaa Fisheries#U S State Department#Ghost Nets#Origins#Ghost Gear#Damaged Nets#Hawaiian Islands#U S Waters#Turtles#Coral Reefs#Boats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
Related
Wildlifetamucc.edu

TAMU-CC Researcher, Students to Study Coral Reefs in Hawaii

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Changes in the chemistry of the ocean are devastating coral reefs around the world, diminishing their role as a safe haven for marine animals and as a protector of coastal areas from storms and erosion. To more fully understand what is happening to these critically important reefs, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Assistant Professor of Marine Biology Keisha Bahr is launching an extensive coral research project thanks to a substantial grant from the National Science Foundation.
Hawaii StateNew Haven Register

Hawaii launches hotline to report ghost fishing nets

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii has a new hotline to report ghost fishing nets, derelict gear and other plastic debris that washes ashore across the Hawaiian archipelago. In a statement Thursday, state officials announced the new hotline, which uses phrasing from the Hawaii Pidgin language in the number: 833-4-Da-Nets. State wildlife...
Hawaii StateMaui News

Earthquake origin at underwater volcano shakes Hawaii island

HONOLULU — An earthquake at an active deep sea volcano off Hawaii island but didn’t appear to have any impact on other nearby volcanoes and no significant damage was reported. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the magnitude-4.0 quake Wednesday night was located under Loihi seamount, about 20...
WildlifeWashington Post

Scientists become detectives to identify ‘ghost nets’

‘Ghost nets” drift among the Pacific Ocean’s currents, threatening sea creatures and littering shorelines with the entangled remains of what they kill. Lost or discarded at sea, sometimes decades ago, the fishing gear continues to harm marine life and coral reefs in Haw. Now researchers are doing detective work to...
Public Healthnwaonline.com

Becerra presses for speedy study of virus's origins

WASHINGTON -- The United States' top health official called Tuesday for a swift follow-up investigation into the coronavirus's origins amid renewed questions about whether the virus jumped from an animal host into humans in a naturally occurring event or escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. Health and Human Services...
Hawaii Statebigislandthieves.com

Hawaii Ranks Sixth in Nationwide Access to Justice Study

HONOLULU — The National Center for Access to Justice recently released its Justice Index 2021, which ranks the degree to which each state has adopted best practices for ensuring access to justice for all individuals. The Hawaii State Judiciary is proud to report that Hawaii was ranked sixth overall. “To...
WildlifeNewswise

Sea Turtle Week: FSU Marine Biologist Available to Comment on Importance of these Keystone Species

Sea turtles have existed on Earth for more than 100 million years. But today, most species of these oceangoing reptiles are threatened or endangered. Scientists and resource managers are working to better understand and manage their populations, and they’re using work like that led by Mariana Fuentes, an associate professor in the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science at Florida State University.
Wildlifehartfordcitynewstimes.com

Researchers try to ID source of ghost fishing nets

Researchers try to ID source of ghost fishing nets. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7bacb4b1238d4ce98c4dee3e0840e66b.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Papers explore massive plankton blooms with very different ecosystem impacts

"The big mystery about plankton is what controls its distribution and abundance, and what conditions lead to big plankton blooms," said Dennis McGillicuddy, Senior Scientist and Department Chair in Applied Ocean Physics and Engineering at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI). Two new papers explore this question and provide examples...
EnvironmentNature.com

3D assessment of a coral reef at Lalo Atoll reveals varying responses of habitat metrics following a catastrophic hurricane

Extreme disturbances such as hurricanes can cause reductions in coral cover and three-dimensional (3D) structural complexity of coral reefs. We examined changes in structural complexity utilizing 3D reconstruction of a coral-reef site before and after Hurricane Walaka passed through Lalo of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. This event resulted in complete destruction of the coral-reef habitat, with dramatic changes in benthic cover from pre-hurricane tabulate coral to post-hurricane rubble. Rugosity and mean slope decreased after the hurricane, while structural complexity, captured by vector ruggedness measure (VRM), showed resolution-specific responses. This metric captured the structural complexity of rubble at a high raster resolution of 1 cm and that of tabulate coral at lower resolutions, resulting in decreases in mean VRM values at 2- and 4-cm resolutions but an increase at 1-cm resolution. Variability in profile and planform curvature was reduced after the hurricane due to a disappearance of extreme curvature values created by the tabulate coral after the hurricane. This study highlights the varying responses of habitat complexity metrics to the complete destruction of a coral reef and provides us with insights into how choices of habitat complexity metrics can affect quantitative assessments of 3D habitat structure.
USC News

San Pedro Ocean Time-series provides crucial insights on Southern California ocean health

When Research Specialist Troy Gunderson sets off on a San Pedro Ocean Time-series (SPOT) cruise, he never knows what will happen. Sometimes the surprises are unpleasant, as when salt water and deep pressures prove to be too much for the program's sensitive scientific equipment. Sometimes they're fun, as when curious dolphins or minke whales come to check out the boat. But whatever happens, Gunderson knows the work is important. That’s because the SPOT program, created in 1998 and operated by USC Dornsife’s Wrigley Institute for Environmental Studies, provides a crucial lens into the health of one of the world’s most heavily traveled ocean areas.
WildlifeNewswise

First Global Statistical Analysis of Harmful Algal Blooms

International study finds no worldwide trend in blooms, but significant increases in some regions and of certain species, pointing to the need for better monitoring and data collection—especially in light of greater societal reliance on coastal resources. Newswise — June 8, 2021 -- The first-ever global statistical analysis of trends...
WildlifeThe Weather Channel

Wildlife Conservation Society Launches New 10-Year Strategy to Save Oceans’ Remaining Sharks

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) is launching a new 10-year strategy to save the oceans' remaining sharks and rays in 10 unique shark hotspots around the world. Called the 10x10 Shark Strategy, will focus on 10 countries over the next 10 years that are strongholds for surviving populations of iconic sharks and rays, such as mantas, hammerheads and reef sharks—all of which play key roles in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems.
ScienceKGO

National Geographic recognizes Southern Ocean as Earth's 5th ocean

WASHINGTON -- National Geographic is marking World Oceans Day by recognizing the Southern Ocean as the Earth's fifth ocean. While all of the planet's ocean waters are interconnected, National Geographic made the decision to identify the Southern Ocean separately because of the distinct currents, wildlife and other ecological features that set it apart from the Arctic, Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans.
WildlifeInhabitat.com

Human actions are causing endangered whales to shrink in size

Right whales born today are shorter by approximately one meter as compared to their counterparts born in the 1980s, according to new research published in the journal Current Biology. The study has established that whales born today are shorter and smaller in body size due to the impact of human activities.
EnvironmentCosmos

World Ocean Day wrap: five ocean stories

Happy World Ocean Day! To celebrate, Cosmos is looking back over what we have written about our oceans and seas in the past six months. Here is a tribute to our big blue bodies of water. Four researchers on a boat, despite the pandemic. About 160 kilometres off the Queensland...
Hawaii StatePosted by
Nya Crea

Coronavirus Impact on Hawaii’s Economy

On 31 December 2019, WHO was informed of instances of pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan City, China. A novel coronavirus was identified as the cause by Chinese experts on 7 January 2020 and was temporarily named “2019-nCoV”. The rapidly evolving situation of COVID-19 seems to have made the entire world pause for a moment. Things have been changing extremely rapidly and knowing the facts is pivotal to being properly prepared and protecting one’s self and loved ones.
Earth ScienceKCCI.com

The world just got a new ocean, according to National Geographic

The National Geographic knows a thing or two about maps: They've been making them since 1915. Over those 106 years, the famed publication has listed four oceans on Earth — the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic. Those maps are now being redrawn. A fifth ocean has been designated by the...
WildlifePosted by
People

Extinct Fish Species That Existed Over 420 Million Years Ago Found Alive in Indian Ocean

A rare fish species believed to have gone extinct with dinosaurs millions of years ago has recently been rediscovered alive in the Indian Ocean. According to a report from Mongabay, a US-based non-profit conservation and environmental science news platform, a group of South African shark hunters recently found the rare coelacanth species (Latimeria chalumnae) in the West Indian Ocean off the coast of Madagascar.