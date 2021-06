After the events of WWE Wrestlemania Backlash, the next great event of the company is WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, which this year advances its date with respect to what happened in previous years. Yes, it will be this Sunday when we can enjoy the classic battles of the company in the mythical steel cage. What time can we see the show? What confirmed matches are there so far? We tell you everything you need to know about WWE Hell in a Cell 2021.