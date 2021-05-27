Tails and Tales: Library Summer Reading Program runs from June 1-July 31

The day is drawing nearer to submit your work for our Annual June Art Exhibit! Deadline to submit your work is May 14! All artists both amateur and pro over the age of 18 are encouraged to enter. This is our 66th Anniversary too! (We would have celebrated our 65th last year, but …you know). Don’t forget, in honor of our 66th Anniversary, we will be offering an additional Best of Show Anniversary Award valued at $500! To obtain an entry form visit wassenbergartcenter.org, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org, give us a call, or stop by! If you require assistance to upload your entry forms or artwork, let us know. We can help.