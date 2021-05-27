Tails and Tales: Library Summer Reading Program runs from June 1-July 31
VAN WERT — Registration for the Brumback Library’s 2021 Annual Summer Reading Program is under way. For the Summer Reading Program, which will be held June 1 through July 31, children will choose books to check out and read. The library has thousands of titles. It has picture books and juvenile fiction books, but also offers folklore, fairy tales, poetry, and biographies as well as non-fiction titles on a myriad of topics. When children return the books to the library, they list their titles on a recording sheet.timesbulletin.com