Van Wert, OH

Tails and Tales: Library Summer Reading Program runs from June 1-July 31

By Information submitted
Times-Bulletin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN WERT — Registration for the Brumback Library’s 2021 Annual Summer Reading Program is under way. For the Summer Reading Program, which will be held June 1 through July 31, children will choose books to check out and read. The library has thousands of titles. It has picture books and juvenile fiction books, but also offers folklore, fairy tales, poetry, and biographies as well as non-fiction titles on a myriad of topics. When children return the books to the library, they list their titles on a recording sheet.

Van Wert, OHTimes-Bulletin

Exhibit entry deadline nears

The day is drawing nearer to submit your work for our Annual June Art Exhibit! Deadline to submit your work is May 14! All artists both amateur and pro over the age of 18 are encouraged to enter. This is our 66th Anniversary too! (We would have celebrated our 65th last year, but …you know). Don’t forget, in honor of our 66th Anniversary, we will be offering an additional Best of Show Anniversary Award valued at $500! To obtain an entry form visit wassenbergartcenter.org, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org, give us a call, or stop by! If you require assistance to upload your entry forms or artwork, let us know. We can help.
Van Wert, OHTimes-Bulletin

May Love. Bread. Christ. meal set

VAN WERT – A free meal for those in need through Love. Bread. Christ. is set for Tuesday, May 25 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St., Van Wert, Ohio. Both indoor seating and a drive-thru are available. This month's menu is a pulled pork sandwich,...
Van Wert, OHTimes-Bulletin

Jerry Beard returns to Niswonger box office

Van Wert Live announces the return of a cherished Van Wert icon! Jerry Beard was the conduit connecting people with live entertainment at the Niswonger for 13 years. He was the original Box Office Director since 2007 and retired in 2019 from the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation. Before his departure, Jerry carefully trained Quincy Thompson on the functions and art of the coveted position. After taking a year of pandemic-pause, Jerry Beard is returning to the Niswonger Box Office to share in the joy of what he does so well, taking care of people. Quincy Thompson, current Van Wert Live Box Office Director is elated for the return of her mentor who will fulfill the Customer Relations Specialist role within her department.
Van Wert, OHTimes-Bulletin

Helping make Van Wert entertainment central

VAN WERT – Central Insurance Companies has once again committed to making Van Wert an entertainment destination by partnering with Van Wert Live as a 2021 Annual Sponsor. “Making things better for others is at the core of who Central is, and that’s why we’re excited to partner with Van Wert LIVE this year! Their efforts make our community a better place to live, work and play. After a year of being apart, these opportunities to come together and reconnect are incredibly important to the culture of this fantastic town, and Central is very excited to be part of that," stated Evan Purmort, President of Central Insurance.
Van Wert, OHTimes-Bulletin

Weir bringing new life to old barn

VAN WERT – In late 2019, Van Wert resident Pete Weir was looking for something different than his usual campground spot. Weir began looking for a secluded place to call his own, and eventually got a lead on a patch of land on Hoaglin Center Road. The land came with an old barn, and with a lot of work and recent grant money, Weir has been bringing the structure back to life.