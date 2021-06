Brandon Figueroa is professional enough to appreciate the road ahead without looking beyond the immediate task at hand. The unbeaten secondary WBA junior featherweight titlist faces his toughest test to date, at least on paper as he meets WBC 122-pound title claimant Luis Nery in a two-belt unification clash. Their bout takes place this Saturday, live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Awaiting the winner is the chance to further unify the division, which will come in a three-belt showdown with WBO titlist Stephen Fulton on September 11.