Israel and Palestine: History, Culture, Politics and Violence

 14 days ago

Israel and Palestine: History, Culture, Politics and Violence teach in. CST for a teach-in on the recent violence in Israel and Palestine. Our interdisciplinary forum will discuss the historical, cultural, and current political context of Israel and Palestine in order to offer insights into the present situation. The teach-in will grapple with questions that include: How did we get here? What’s at stake? What might the future look like?

Middle EastFast Company

In the Israel-Palestine conflict, urban planning is the ultimate weapon

On May 21, a ceasefire was agreed to between Israel, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, putting an end to a bloody 11-day conflict. Despite the relative calm that has ensued, the violence of these past weeks across Israel-Palestine has unveiled distinct urban fronts. The conflict was triggered in the Sheikh Jarrah...
Middle EastBBC

Israel-Gaza conflict: UN body to investigate violence

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to investigate violence in the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. The body approved the resolution, brought by a group of Islamic countries, by 24 votes to nine. But the United States said the decision threatened to endanger progress in bringing calm to...
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Social Media Spreads False Information on the Israel-Palestine Conflict

Lies and misinformation on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and other social media are fueling the flames of violence in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Credible sources are hard to find during a time when new information is rare and highly sought after. When someone catches a whiff of a fact, or what appears to be fact, this knowledge is spread rather quickly and serves to intensify fighting, bloodshed and brutality.
PoliticsWashington Times

Culture wars are important to America and worth the political fight

Politics is downstream from culture. That insight, from the late Andrew Breitbart, is simple, true and powerful. It is why many cultural battles are finding their way into the inefficient and unhappy mechanisms of politics. The tricky part is that the phrase “culture war” gets a bad rap, in part...
Middle EastSlipped Disc

Juilliard faculty chief has views on Israel-Palestine

This is Dr Aaron Flagg, Faculty Chair & Associate Director, Juilliard Jazz at The Juilliard School, with some questions on the Middle East. The language is at best naive, at worst inflammatory. See what you think:. I pray peace now and a two state solution in the near future. I...
Middle Eastweeklyblitz.net

A layman’s journey to the history of Palestine

To every citizen of Bangladesh, our great war of independence is a matter of pride. While we never hesitate in expressing our gratitude to those nations which had expressed support and solidarity to this war, where three million Bangalee were brutally murdered and hundreds of thousands of girls and women violated by the Pakistani occupation forces. We, the people of Bangladesh shall never forgive those Pakistanis for the 1971-genocide on the innocent Bangalees.
Middle Eastmsu.edu

Faculty voice: Teaching in Israel amidst the current violence

Camelia Suleiman, associate professor in the Department of Linguistics and Germanic, Slavic, Asian and African Languages, is currently staying in Nazareth, Israel, while co-teaching a course at Hebrew University through Zoom. Many of her students, both Jewish and Palestinian, are participating despite the clashes that have been taking place outside...
Religionaseantoday.com

Israeli-Palestine violence impacts Southeast Asian Muslim nations’ ties with Israel

The recent violence between Israel and Palestine creates a challenge for Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei’s covert relationships with Tel Aviv. The recent phase of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is impacting ties between Southeast Asian Muslim nations and Israel. Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei have united to condemn Israel’s offensive on Gaza, as...
ProtestsUV Cavalier Daily

Students donate, protest in response to conflict between Israel and Palestine

Amid the 11-day streak of violence between Israel and Palestine near the Gaza Strip, University students and organizations spoke out, aiming to counter misconceptions around the conflict and aid those impacted. As of May 11, Israeli and Palestinian representatives agreed to a ceasefire. Students, however, plan to continue their activism.
Middle EastCNN

Israel's political stalemate is unmoved by the conflict with Hamas

(CNN) — Hours before the first rockets were fired toward Jerusalem two weeks ago, the bloc of political parties trying to oust long-term Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power was cautiously optimistic. The group, led by former TV anchor Yair Lapid of the centrist Yesh Atid party, would be able to form a government within a week or two, or so they thought.
Middle EastWired

Blurry Satellite Images of Palestine and Israel Make Rebuilding Harder

The Gaza Strip suffered the bulk of the deaths and destruction, where airstrikes killed more than 230 people, and destroyed more than 1,000 residential and commercial buildings. The New York Times described the landscape as "a sea of rubble," as multiple hospitals, power lines, schools, sewage systems, and roads had been damaged or destroyed.