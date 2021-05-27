Apparel and beauty sales

Rebecca Young is the local Specialist of In-Park mobile/manufactured sales in Nevada County. Rebecca strives to keep the transaction as stress-free as possible by walking you through the process with all the knowledge she has acquired with her 32 years of experience. Her focus has been learning the market value of the homes in the parks to give the Seller the best value for their home and the buyer the best value in a home. If you are desiring to sell or purchase that perfect home in a Senior or All Age Park then Rebecca’s specialty field is the direction for you. Some homes need a few repairs and some come ready to move into. Whatever the case she can handle the transaction to make it the best choice for you. Since this is her only area of business, she can focus completely on giving you the service you deserve!