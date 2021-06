Ada Calhoun's St. Marks Is Dead tells the story of St. Marks Place in Manhattan's East Village, which went from part of Peter Stuyvesant's farm to a hub of new-immigrant life to a kaleidoscopic catalyst for the Beat Generation and the psychedelic counterculture that followed. Along the way, Calhoun traces how every generation considered each change in the neighborhood to be the death of St. Marks Place. Because St. Marks was, for many years, the beating heart of eccentric, omnificent New York, it might as well have been the death of the city itself. It was dead when Andy Warhol's Electric Circus nightclub closed. (The house band was a group called "The Velvet Underground.") It was dead when the Flower Power free love of the '60s gave way to the rough darkness of the '70s and '80s. Everybody always thinks they're alive for the moment when it's really dead, when it's all over and everybody moved to Connecticut. Or, in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami.