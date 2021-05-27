Person shot while driving on I-285 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is in the hospital after being shot on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County.

DeKalb police say one person was shot in the interstate northbound lanes near the Church Street exit. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

No one else was injured and traffic on the interstate was shut down while police investigated.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police also confirmed there is no word on any suspects at this time.

©2021 Cox Media Group