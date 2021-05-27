Cancel
Dekalb County, GA

Person shot while driving on I-285 in DeKalb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 13 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is in the hospital after being shot on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County.

DeKalb police say one person was shot in the interstate northbound lanes near the Church Street exit. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

No one else was injured and traffic on the interstate was shut down while police investigated.

Police also confirmed there is no word on any suspects at this time.

