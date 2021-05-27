Cancel
Inoculation with Pfizer’s COVID vaccine causes more deaths than AstraZeneca’s – says new report

By Aakash Molpariya
The number of deaths after inoculation with the Pfizer vaccine in six European countries is much more than that registered after vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug, according to an AstraZeneca report. According to the balance presented in the report of the Anglo-Swedish company on restoring confidence in anti-COVID vaccines, the...

Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines reduce infection risk by 91%; COVID-19 causes more complications in children than the flu: Coronavirus update for June 9, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The latest data from health officials shows the two-dose mRNA vaccines reduce the risk of a coronavirus infection by 91%, while researchers have found the virus causes more complications in children than the seasonal flu. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making...
Medical & Biotechpharmtech.com

Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized in UK and Europe for Adolescents

The vaccine is now authorized for ages 12 and older in European Union member states and the UK. The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) announced on June 4, 2021, that it was giving temporary authorization of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 12 and older. Similarly, in a May 28, 2021 press release, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) for the COVID-19 Vaccine Comirnaty in the European Union (EU) has been expanded to include individuals 12 to 15 years of age, following the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) positive opinion to authorize the vaccine in this age group. The United States expanded authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 to 15 on May 10, 2021.
Medical & Biotechtheedgemarkets.com

Moderna seeks European approval for Covid-19 vaccine's use in teens

BENGALURU (June 7): Moderna Inc said on Monday it has submitted an application to the European drugs regulator seeking conditional approval for its Covid-19 vaccine's use in adolescents. The company also said on Monday it has filed for its vaccine's authorisation in the younger age group with Health Canada and...
Industryraps.org

Smallpox antiviral approved under FDA’s Animal Rule

Though the World Health Organization declared smallpox eradicated in 1980, FDA has approved Tembexa (Chimerix,brincidofovir) as a treatment for the contagious, deadly disease caused by the variola virus. The 4 June announcement of Tembexa’s approval noted that smallpox drug development is “an important component of the US medical countermeasures response,”...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could COVID Vaccination Incentives Hint at Future Problems for Pfizer and Moderna?

Free beer, desserts, donuts, and even the potential to win millions of dollars. Some companies and states are offering all of these and more to entice individuals to receive COVID-19 vaccines. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on May 26, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss whether or not these incentives could hint at future problems for the major COVID-19 vaccine makers.
WorldScience Focus

Pfizer vaccine approved for children aged 12-15: Everything you need to know

The UK has approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in children aged 12-15. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorised its use on Friday 4 June, saying it is safe and effective in this age group and the benefits outweigh the risks. The coronavirus vaccine is already...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Week

A different kind of COVID-19 vaccine is coming, and it could be 'even more protective'

A COVID-19 vaccine different from those made by Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer could be available to Americans "as soon as this summer," NPR reported on Sunday. The three vaccines currently authorized for use in the U.S. work by instructing the body to manufacture something that looks like a piece of the virus, but isn't. Then, if ever infected with the real virus, the immune system is prepared. The new protein subunit vaccine, however, already contains that all-important bit, known as the spike protein, meaning the body doesn't have to produce it on its own. What's more, the protein subunit vaccine doesn't require "special refrigeration," and also contains an "adjuvant" that makes the shot "even more protective," per NPR.
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

New data from CDC on effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Researchers in the United States have conducted a study demonstrating the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines at preventing infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Importantly, Mark Thompson from the CDC COVID-19 Response Team and colleagues also showed that the vaccines...
Pharmaceuticalsmymixfm.com

Chile approves 2nd doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, with new age limit

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Chile said on Friday that people inoculated with AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine should get their second dose, but health officials put a new limit on the age of recipients until an investigation into possible complications is completed. On Thursday, the health ministry said a 31-year-old man had...
Public Healththestkittsnevisobserver.com

New Report: Peru Doubles COVID Death Toll, World’s Highest, More

BBC- Peru has more than doubled its Covid death toll following a review, making it the country with the world’s highest death rate per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The official death toll is now more than 180,000, up from 69,342, in a country of about 33 million...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer Vaccine Has Been Linked to This New Side Effect, Study Says

Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. began in December, health officials and researchers have gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of the doses that were being administered. So far, the high efficacy rate and incredibly low incidence of serious reactions to the shots have finally helped bring case numbers into a nationally sustained fall. But a new study has linked myocarditis with the Pfizer COVID vaccine as a new side effect in a small number of cases.