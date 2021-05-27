Cancel
Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn May Get Into Crypto "In a Relatively Big Way"

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 13 days ago

The latest big name in billionaire investors to eye crypto is the legendary Carl Icahn who has said that his firm may get into crypto in a relatively big way. Speaking to Bloomberg Markets, the billionaire investor, founder, and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises said that he doesn't actually own any crypto assets, but his firm might get involved in a "relatively big way," adding "crypto is here to stay in one form or another."

cryptopotato.com
Person
Carl Icahn
