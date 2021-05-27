Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn May Get Into Crypto “In a Relatively Big Way”

The news about investing in Nubank comes as a surprise due to Warren Buffett’s known reservations against and aversion to Bitcoin and crypto in general. American investment mogul and philanthropist Warren Buffett elevates Brazil’s fast-growing financial technology business Nubank to new levels through its largest single investment of $500 million in the company, giving the latter a $30 billion valuation. The firm has invested in Nubank’s parent company, Nu Pagamentos SA. Buffett, whose total net worth is a whopping $109.2B as of today, has acquired more than 60 companies, and continues to be counted amongst the most successful and popular investors of all time. Berkshire’s investment portfolio consists of wholly-owned entities like Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, BNSF, Helzberg Diamonds, etc.