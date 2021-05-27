Cancel
Asheville, NC

Editor's Letter — Memorial Day, 2021

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been 10 years since my father passed away just shy of his 76th birthday. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served as a member of the U.S. Army’s military police. While he survived his time in service to our country and returned home to my mother to raise a family of five children, his memory is never far from me. I always think of him around military holidays. I guess it’s because he was so proud to have been a soldier. In fact, it is one of the last conversations I remember having with my dad.

