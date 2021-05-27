Devers Drives In Three, Red Sox Defeat Braves To Earn Split

Devers went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays. He was also caught stealing a base. Devers was directly involved in the team's two runs. The third baseman now has 49 RBI on the season but was caught off guard on the basepaths a couple times, getting caught while stealing once and getting picked off once as well. The fifth-year third baseman currently ranks second in the American League in RBI, only behind Vladimir Guerrero, who has 52.