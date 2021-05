Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo heads into the 2021 season as the San Francisco 49ers' starter. The plan is for him to be the starter for most — if not the entire — season, allowing rookie quarterback Trey Lance the luxury of using the time to sit, learn, and master head coach Kyle Shanahan's playbook. Lance is said to be a fast learner, though, so he may likely be ready to take over Garoppolo's role at some point in the near future.