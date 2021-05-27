Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Benito County, CA

Aircraft makes emergency landing in San Benito County

By Dominoe Ibarra
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3FJx_0aCrUd0f00
CHP - Hollister-Gilroy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dznaq_0aCrUd0f00
CHP - Hollister-Gilroy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwssi_0aCrUd0f00
CHP - Hollister-Gilroy

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol and San Benito County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an aircraft that had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday at around 2 p.m.

CHP says that the Monterey Communications Center began receiving calls of a possible airplane collision near the Frazier Lake Airport, within unincorporated San Benito County. Officers, along with sheriff's deputies, located the aircraft in a dirt field just north of the airport.

According to CHP, the pilot said he began experiencing mechanical issues as he was ascending and had to make an emergency landing. They say only minor damage was sustained to the lower wings and no injuries were reported.

The post Aircraft makes emergency landing in San Benito County appeared first on KION546 .

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
712
Followers
198
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Benito County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
San Benito County, CA
City
Hollister, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Benito County, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Emergency Landing#Benito#Accident#Monterey County#Lake County#County Sheriff#Calif#Hollister Gilroy Chp#Field#Mechanical Issues#Calls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Airplane
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Salinas, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Firefighters respond to a fire in North Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Firefighters responded to reports of a fire that started at a home in North Salinas Tuesday night. The California Highway Patrol's incident log reports it happened near the area of Martines and Harrison Road. Our Chief Meteorologist Dann Cianca was a witness and said heavy smoke was seen along a back fence. The post Firefighters respond to a fire in North Salinas appeared first on KION546.