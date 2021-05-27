Special Weather Statement issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morris SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MORRIS COUNTY UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 1237 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near White City to 5 miles east of Burdick. Movement was east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Council Grove, White City, Dwight, Wilsey, Parkerville, Dunlap, Latimer, Council Grove Lake and Burdick. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for east central Kansas.