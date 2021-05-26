Solon’s Story of Atlantis

From Tales of the Enchanted Islands of the Atlantic [1898]. THE Greek sage Socrates, when he was but a boy minding his father’s goats, used to lie on the grass under the myrtle trees; and, while the goats grazed around him, he loved to read over and over the story which Solon, the law-giver and poet, wrote down for the great-grandfather of Socrates, and which Solon had always meant to make into a poem, though he died without doing it. But this was briefly what he wrote in prose:–