Less than Jake (Livestream)
Less Than Jake are back on Thursday, May 27th with round 2 of their Late Night with LTJ performance following the success and resounding fan response to their first ever livestream in December 2020. The band will be performing a number of their classics along with music from their newest album “Silver Linings”, and the show promises to deliver more of what made the original live stream great with an energetic live performance, hilarious content + more.creativeloafing.com