I've been crafting for a fairly long time (I won't say how long because I don't want to date myself). In all my years of making stuff I can't believe it took me this long to discover the embroidery tool I'm using to create this easy wall art. I first stumbled across this technique on social media. Someone had posted a "Work in Progress" video, and they were causally punching away at some fabric, creating embroidered lines at breakneck speed. After some internet searching, I was able to locate what is currently my favorite tool: Everyone, meet the punch needle.