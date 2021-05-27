Stavvy Announces Over $40 Million in Series A Financing, Partners with Flagstar Bank to Provide COVID Loan Relief to Consumers

NANJING, China, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Triastek, Inc. (Triastek), a global leader in 3D printed pharmaceuticals, has completed its Series B financing, raising US$ 50 million (RMB 330 million). This round of investment was co-led by Matrix Partners China and CPE, with participation from Shanghai Sci-Tech Innovation Center Capital (SSICC) and existing investors, Morningside Ventures, Dalton Venture and Yunqi Partners. In addition to supporting the ongoing development of the first IND-approved product in clinical trials, the proceeds will also be used to expand the 3D printed drug product pipeline and advancing Triastek's vision of creating a new era of global intelligent pharmaceutical manufacturing.