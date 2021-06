Think bigger. SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son needs new ideas to prop up the value of his $120 billion technology conglomerate. The company’s share price has dipped by 20% over the past three months, compared with a 10% decline for biggest holding Alibaba and a 10% rise for the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 Index. SoftBank’s equity is worth 50% less than the sum of its investments minus net debt, based on Son’s most recent portfolio valuation.