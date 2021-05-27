Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Country diary: the queen bee is a ray of sunshine in a gloomy May

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe queen makes a solar landing. During the briefest moment of shine in the wash cycle of our local low-pressure area, a queen garden bumblebee, Bombus hortorum, settles on a dandelion. The flower’s brilliance draws insects to its gravitational field and the promise of mining the flaring florets for nectar and pollen.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diary#Drought#A Forest#The Queen Bee#Queen#Sun#Blue Light#Green Light#Green Life#Magpies#Soggy Blooms#Rain#Moon#Blossom#Wildflowers#Insects#Pollen#Insect Life#Bumblebee Anatomy#Leafy Ceilings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsgoodshomedesign.com

Australians in awe of native blue-banded bees found across the country

Australians are in awe of a native bee covered in deep blue stripes after learning the unusual insect can be found across the country. The blue-banded bee can be spotted in gardens in each state except for Tasmania and can be recognised by the coloured stripes around their abdomen. While...
The Guardian

Country diary 1921: the wraith-like scavengers of the sea

No one can ever have taken a short voyage or a long one in calm weather without being charmed by the gulls following the ship. We had not more than a dozen with us as we came over from Dover to-day, but they were quite unlike any other gulls I have ever seen. Not that they were of a rare species – quite the reverse; but what kind of gull they were was not important. Something had happened to these particular birds. They were translucent. Light seemed to pass through them and to shine from them, and as in their oscillations they flew from east to west of us they showed pure white, while as they flew from west to east they were suffused with the palest vestige of pale yellow, and became the colour of the last meltings of a lemon ice.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Country diary: a nest busy with housekeeping ants

Had I stood this close to the wood ants’ nest on one of last spring’s warm days, some aggressive defenders would already be climbing my trousers and biting me. Their domed nest, thatched with Sitka spruce needles, stretches for over six feet down the bank beside the forest trail. Had this been a hot summer afternoon, the seething crowd of workers on its peak would resemble boiling black volcanic lava, trickling down the slope as they set out on foraging expeditions.
GardeningThe Guardian

Country diary: the most seductive shade of green

Maybe it’s this single morning of sunshine, set amid the relentless grey of this bizarre spring, that makes me look upon the old beech trees on the upper west slope of this valley as some enlarged statement of new life. They are all in fresh leaf and I feel I...
Animalsstorycityherald.com

Todd Burras: Here’s the buzz on summer tanagers, the ‘bee birds’

Some birds have interesting foraging habits and diets. The summer tanager is one of those. On several separate instances this past week, Stephanie and I observed some unusual behavior near the three honeybee hives in our backyard. Darting back and forth between some nearby bushes and the hive entrances was a female summer tanager. At first, neither of us could understand why a solitary songbird would be hanging around so closely to countless stinging bees that were busy ferrying pollen and nectar into their hives. It seemed like risky business given the bees’ penchant for defending their hives and driving off unwanted visitors.
Animalsnation.cymru

The desert of Wales: What our country would look like if bees disappeared

The pictures created by Parkdean of beauty spots in Wales, England, Scotland and Cornwall are intended to draw attention to the insects’ plight. According to the company “in a world without bees the landscape would become desert-like, with darkened surroundings and the deep blue lake brown and uninviting”. “Usually bursting...
LifestyleThe Guardian

Young country diary: an A-Z of my nature walk

A — is Ash, a type of tree. B is Bees, honey and bumblebee. C is Clovers, with white, pearly petals. D is Dock leaves, a cure for nettles. E is Egg, cracked this time. F is Footprint, an interesting sign. G is Grass, common as cows in herds. H is Hedge, bustling with birds. I is Ivy, climbing up higher. J is Jenny Wren, calling out a desire. K is Kestrel, higher than any trees. L is Light, breaking through the leaves. M is Mud, a long haul. O is Oak, growing strong and tall. N is Nettles, watch out they sting. P is Pine cones, the most intricate thing. Q is Queenie, our chicken who lives in our bay. R is Rays of sunshine, that light up our day. S is Sky, as far as you can see. T is Tracks, whose could they be? U is Unknown, a haven of fun. V is a near Vertical climb, not easy to get done. W is web, a spider’s trap. X is X marks the spot, often on a map. Y is a Y-shaped tree, home to wildlife. Z is Zest, zest for life.
GardeningTelegraph

Top 10 best all-weather perennial plants to survive rain, snow and heatwaves

One of the most exciting developments in gardening over the past 20 years has been the proliferation of perennials that combine Liberace's showiness with Mo Farah's stamina to flower from spring until autumn. Some are stalwarts recognised for their staying power, others come via the cut-flower industry, but most are the fruition of decades of work by breeders.
PetsThe Guardian

Country diary: the loch is bustling with people, but the birds won’t be outdone

Our canoe cuts across the loch, the paddles dipping through water dark as ink, the bow pointing south towards a cloud-heavy sky, smearing rain on to the distant hills. The most obvious wildlife today are the people: winging overhead in a glider, tacking by in sailboats, steering kayaks and teetering on stand-up paddle boards. A year ago, all was still here but for a lone white-haired man rowing daily for his permitted exercise.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Country diary: is this the last ring ouzel in southern England?

There is a hollow ache in the air, a void that the calls of meadow pipits and wheatears cannot fill. I follow the moorland path – as I have done innumerable times over the last 10 years. Every so often I stop to listen, to scan the granite boulders and stunted trees in this west Dartmoor river valley. But there is no sign of the upland bird that has always made the rocky terrain its home in spring and summer. The simple piping song of males, piercing the rush of wind and water, is absent. It feels as though this muted landscape shares my grief at the loss.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Country diary: dive-bombing avocets see off a hungry gull

Common whitethroats chatter from the tops of the yellow-tipped gorse bushes along the flood bank. A cuckoo calls in the distance. I raise my binoculars in the direction of the sound to see the long-tailed silhouette of the bird, quickly flapping its pointed wings, fly across the marsh. I pass parties of linnets – adult and young birds – flitting over the bramble bushes. Below the bank, in waterlogged ditches, I can hear the loud “squelch” sounds of common frogs.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Country diary: the swan who sits on silence

For too many weeks people have stopped at the river bend to look. Dog walkers stay their charges on impatient leads, little children are thrust forward to witness the public exhibition of what is most often a concealed act. The female swan opens one eye. A body-fit for her nest...
AnimalsThe Guardian

‘I fell in the water, but it was worth it!’: Guardian readers on their most extraordinary bird photographs

‘I had all but given up hope, when I saw bright orange feathers’. I took this photo at the end of January in Balloch, Scotland. I have always wanted to take a picture of a male mandarin duck. It is the bird that made me want to start taking photographs. They are beautiful, with so many stunning colours. At the end of January, I had heard via Facebook that there was a pair of them up the road from me. I got up early and drove to Balloch. I had all but given up hope, when all of a sudden I saw the bright orange tail feathers of the duck in between some bushes on the river’s edge. I had to lean on a tree that was in the water to take the pictures. I then fell into the water and tore my trousers, but it was worth it. Paul Fraser, 36, freshwater biologist, Callander, Scotland.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

That viral video of bees opening a Fanta bottle is just one example of their surprising survival tactics

If you’ve been on the internet lately, you may have caught a recent viral video of a pair of honey bees working together to open a Fanta bottle. The video shows two honey bees using their front legs to twist off the cap, working together slowly until the top dislodges from the bottle, all while an astounded onlooker comments her disbelief. While opening a soda over 20 times your size with only your legs is pretty impressive, it’s not the only surprising behavior bees rely on for survival.There are over 20,000 known species of bees in the world: social...
Animalstownline.org

SCORES & OUTDOORS: Where have all the Whippoorwills gone?

While sitting on the deck at camp one lazy afternoon recently, one of our friends asked, “Why don’t we hear Whip-poor-wills anymore?”. Besides the fact that whip-poor-wills are strictly nocturnal – that meaning they are active at night when I’m sleeping (something that seems to be happening earlier all the time) – whip-poor-wills are elusive.
AnimalsBig Think

First-of-its-kind flower smells like dead insects

Many plants use some kind of mimicry to attract pollinators. After bees, flies are the second most important pollinator on the planet. Plants that emit smelly odors usually try to mimic dead vertebrates, but Aristolochia microstoma is the first known plant to smell like dead insects. Somewhere between four and...
arenacindependent.com

Sunshine and Rainbows

June! The beginning of summer. The sun is out, and the weather is warm, well most of the time. But summer is not the only thing that comes with June. June is recognized around America as pride month. When I realized June was coming up, I knew I wanted to write something in honor of pride. I have a […]
Visual ArtThe Guardian

Country diary: beauty and hidden meaning in stone age artists’ work

From Rothbury our path runs steeply uphill, the view opening out with every calf-pulling step. The sun is shining, a church bell chimes the quarter and a farmer on a quad bike is feeding sheep and lambs. We walk past Sharpe’s Folly, a round tower built by the 18th-century rector as an observatory and to relieve unemployment. Then it’s out on to the moorland, where latticed heath moths flicker past and skylarks sing.
Animalslangleyadvancetimes.com

Bee blader begins cross country journey with stop in hometown – Aldergrove

Aldergrove’s Zach Choboter departed from the Olympic Plaza in Whistler on Tuesday, May 25 – the start of a cross-country journey to raise awareness for bees. Aiming for 100 to 120 kilometers every day, Choboter has set aside two-and-a-half months to get to St. John’s, Newfoundland by using rollerblades and camping along the way.