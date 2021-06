IRENA and National Energy Administration of China sign MoU to advance the transition and cooperate on market development. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, June 7, 2021 – The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and the National Energy Administration of the People’s Republic of China (NEA) have today agreed to work to strengthen cooperation as the world’s largest renewable energy market builds momentum towards the achievement of its carbon neutrality goals. China has pledged to peak its CO2 emissions before 2030 and committed to the achievement of carbon neutrality before 2060.