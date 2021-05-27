Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

AP source: Biden picks LA mayor, envoy for ambassador posts

By MICHAEL BALSAMO, MICHAEL R. BLOOD
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B18N2_0aCrS2Yj00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce he is nominating former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve as his ambassador to China and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be his ambassador to India, according to a person familiar with the matter.

With the selections, Biden is turning to a seasoned diplomat and a longtime political ally to serve in two of the country’s highest-profile diplomatic postings.

It was not clear when either nomination would be announced, according to the person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to publicly comment on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity. The White House declined to comment on either Burns or Garcetti and noted that “no one is final until they’re announced."

The Associated Press has previously reported that Biden has settled on former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to serve as his ambassador to Japan and former Deputy Secretary of State Tom Nides to be ambassador to Israel. Neither of those selections has been publicly announced.

Prominent Democratic fundraisers Denise Bauer, Jane Hartley and David Cohen have also emerged as leading contenders for postings in France, Italy and Canada, respectively, according to people familiar with the White House deliberations but also not authorized to publicly comment on the matter. During the Obama administration, Bauer served as ambassador to Belgium, and Hartley was ambassador to France and Monaco. Cohen is a top executive at the cable company Comcast.

Burns and Garcetti, if confirmed by the Senate, would come to their postings at high-pressure moments in the U.S. relationships with China and India.

Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese lab.

The president has also pressed China’s Xi Jinping on his government crackdown of democracy activists in Hong Kong, human rights abuses against Uighur and ethnic minorities in the western Xinjiang province, and what the U.S. sees as unfair and coercive trade practices.

Burns previously served as undersecretary of state under President George W. Bush and as U.S. envoy to Greece and NATO. Burns is now the executive director of the Aspen Strategy Group and Aspen Security Forum. He’s also a professor of the practice of diplomacy and international relations at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Garcetti, if confirmed, would be dispatched to India as it has been overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths. India’s death toll is the third highest reported in the world after the U.S. and Brazil, and true numbers are thought to be significantly greater.

Alex Comisar, a spokesperson in Garcetti’s mayoral office, declined to comment.

Garcetti, 50, who considered a 2020 White House bid and later became part of Biden’s inner circle, emerged as a widely discussed possibility to join Biden’s Cabinet last year. But he took himself out of the running, saying the raging coronavirus crisis made it impossible for him to step away.

The two-term mayor would leave LA with an uneven record. He has been credited with continuing a transit buildup in a city choked with traffic, establishing tougher earthquake safety standards for thousands of buildings and steering the city though the deadly pandemic as it became a hot spot for infections. Cases have fallen steeply in the city and some restrictions have been rolled back, consistent with the trajectory in the state.

But Garcetti was overmatched by a crisis of homelessness that became a national embarrassment despite the massive jump in government spending to fight it. Many streets and sidewalks remain cratered and crumbling, despite his early pledge to make fixing them a cornerstone of his administration.

A lawsuit alleges that a former top staffer sexually harassed one of the mayor’s police bodyguards while Garcetti ignored it or laughed it off. The mayor denies the claims. One of his former deputy mayors was also indicted on corruption charges in an ongoing federal investigation at City Hall. And as is the case in many large cities, the crime rate in LA is spiking.

In picking Garcetti, the president would be rewarding a loyalist who was one of his national campaign co-chairs, who served on the committee that vetted his pool of vice presidential contenders and who served as one of several co-chairs for Biden’s inaugural committee.

The India post would allow the politically ambitious Garcetti to burnish his foreign policy credentials ahead of a possible future White House run. That’s a conspicuous gap on his resume — the Ivy League graduate and Rhodes scholar has spent two decades in city government, either as mayor or a city councilman.

Garcetti’s popularity has slipped in recent years, and Black Lives Matter protesters had banged drums outside his official residence earlier this year to urge Biden not to choose Garcetti for a Cabinet position.

Axios first reported that Biden was ready to nominate Garcetti as ambassador to India and that Burns was the president's likely choice for ambassador to China.

___

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani and Kathleen Ronayne contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahm Emanuel
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Chicago Mayor#Homelessness#Press Secretary#Deputy Mayor#Vice Mayor#Executive Secretary#Ap#State Department#The White House#The Associated Press#Democratic#Senate#Chinese#Nato#The Aspen Strategy Group#Aspen Security Forum#Black Lives Matter#Monaco#Biden S Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
Belgium
Country
Brazil
Country
China
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Elections
Country
Greece
News Break
International Relations
News Break
White House
News Break
Homeless
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 12:12 p.m. EDT

Biden to assure allies, meet Putin during 1st overseas trip. WASHINGTON (AP) — Embarking on the first overseas trip of his term, President Joe Biden is eager to reassert the United States on the world stage, steadying European allies deeply shaken by his predecessor and pushing democracy as the only bulwark to rising forces of authoritarianism. Biden has set the stakes for his eight-day trip in sweeping terms, believing the West must publicly demonstrate it can compete economically with China as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Before boarding Air Force One for Wednesday’s flight, Biden told reporters the trip is about making clear to the leaders of China and Russia that the United States and Europe “are tight.” Building toward his trip-ending summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden will aim to reassure European capitals that the United States can once again be counted on as a dependable partner to thwart Moscow’s aggression both on their eastern front and their internet battlefields.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Biden pressed to renominate failed Obama ambassador pick

Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) has asked President Biden to nominate George Tsunis, a New York hotel executive and major Democratic donor, for an ambassadorship, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Menendez has the ability to slow-walk any ambassadorial...
Easton, MADorchester Reporter

Easton Rep. Cronin said by some to be Biden pick as US ambassador to Ireland

Massachusetts House Majority Leader Claire Cronin, who was a top surrogate for President Joe Biden in Massachusetts during the 2020 campaign, could be headed to Ireland as ambassador, with one source saying the Easton Democrat is being vetted by the White House and an online report suggesting she was “soon to be revealed” as Biden’s nominee.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheWrap

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Tapped for Ambassador to India

President Joe Biden’s picks for various American ambassadorships were reported Thursday by multiple outlets. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was tapped to be Ambassador to India. Former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel is tapped to be Ambassador to Japan and former State Department official Nicholas Burns is expected to serve as...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

AP Source: Biden Ending Trump OK for US Oil Company in Syria

The Biden administration has decided it will not renew a waiver that allowed a politically connected U.S. oil company to operate in northeast Syria under President Donald Trump's pledge to “keep the oil” produced in the region, according to a U.S. official familiar with the decision. Treasury Department rules prohibit...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden Expected to Name Thomas Nides as Envoy to Israel - Source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Thomas Nides, an experienced diplomat and Wall Street executive, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Israel, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Nides’ appointment would follow a ceasefire reached last week after 11 days of fighting between...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden wants to beat Trump. Twice.

With help from Meridith McGraw, Allie Bice, and Daniel Payne. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at westwingtips@politico.com. As former President DONALD TRUMP continues to...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Garcetti In D.C. For Infrastructure Funding Talks: But What About India?

Will Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti quit his current job to become U.S. ambassador to India?. That’s the rumor that’s been circulating in City Hall and elsewhere for days, and now the mayor’s office says Garcetti is scheduled to fly to Washington Tuesday to meet with federal officials. However, according to the official explanation, the trip is only to discuss the need for more infrastructure funding for Los Angeles.
Washington, DCUS News and World Report

Cicadas Delay White House Press Ahead of Biden Overseas Trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom ahead of President Joe Biden's first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas. The Washington, D.C., area is among the many parts of the country suffering under the swarm of Brood X, a large...