Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Why Oklahoma Tokers Love Super Lemon Haze

By Milan
thehappyogle.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, I seek out cannabis adventures with both obscure and acclaimed strains and pick my favorite to tell you about. Today, I’m writing about my bud tender’s favorite strain — Super Lemon Haze — which is now my favorite strain as well!. But what is it that makes Super...

thehappyogle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Lemon Haze#Cannabis Cup#Lemons#Thc#Mood Swings#Adhd#Lysol#Slh#Oklahomans#Smell#Taste#Flavors#Euphoric#Love#Mental Euphoria#Death Wish Coffee#Indica#Migraines#Cannabis Adventures#Smoking Sativas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Relationship AdviceTerrell Tribune

The Well-Mannered Wedding Guest

The beautiful bride has been planning this day for as long as she can remember. In a few short moments, her fantasy wedding will leap from the heights of her imagination into reality: Her custom-made gown, her knight in shining armor, and the romantic honeymoon awaits her. She anxiously anticipates…
ShoppingFashion Gone Rogue

For Love & Lemons Dani Blouse in Lemon. – size S (also in M, XS)

For Love & Lemons Dani Blouse in Lemon. – size S (also in M, XS) For Love & Lemons Dani Blouse in Lemon. – size S (also in M, XS) Self: 100% nylonLining: 95% nylon 5% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Front tie closures. Puff sleeves with elastic cuffs. Lace trim detail. Lightweight voile fabric. FORL-WS386. CT1736-SU21. Derived from those sun-soaked Lemonade Stand Days designers and owners, Gillian Mahin and Laura Hall are the masterminds behind the line For Love & Lemons. Born in Wyoming, finding their style niche in Australia and now based in Los Angeles, the collection is anything but conventional-rebelling against the standards of modern society. The line taunts with intrigue as a clash of colors and patterns are evoked by chic separates and devious dresses. Where the modern gypsy is punk, For Love & Lemons is a brand to relate to, for that girl that doesn’t follow trends, she makes them.
Food & Drinkslowcarbsosimple.com

4-Ingredient Lemon and Ginger Popsicles – Super-Flavorful!

Hot summer requires icy and seriously refreshing treats. Unfortunately, too many natural-ingredient keto popsicles lack flavor — but not these! A mouth-watering combination of lemon and ginger both quenches your thirst and satisfies your sweet cravings with a mighty flavor burst! And the best thing is that you need only 4 commonly available keto ingredients. With only 0.6 grams net carbs and 6 kcal per popsicle, these treats are one of the best light indulgences out there. Ready to taste one?
ShoppingFashion Gone Rogue

For Love & Lemons Sutton Cardigan in Lavender. – size L (also in M, XS)

For Love & Lemons Sutton Cardigan in Lavender. – size L (also in M, XS) For Love & Lemons Sutton Cardigan in Lavender. – size L (also in M, XS) 39% acrylic 28% poly 26% nylon 7% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Front button closure. Mini floral sequin accents. Blouson sleeves. Cable knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. FORL-WK104. KSP21C803. Derived from those sun-soaked Lemonade Stand Days designers and owners, Gillian Mahin and Laura Hall are the masterminds behind the line For Love & Lemons. Born in Wyoming, finding their style niche in Australia and now based in Los Angeles, the collection is anything but conventional-rebelling against the standards of modern society. The line taunts with intrigue as a clash of colors and patterns are evoked by chic separates and devious dresses. Where the modern gypsy is punk, For Love & Lemons is a brand to relate to, for that girl that doesn’t follow trends, she makes them.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Why Most People Struggle In Love

Research shows 90% of adults suffer in love. You are not alone! The good news is, it’s not your fault and you can have a healthy love life. Today’s Man Alive guest, Riana Milne, MA, CCTP, specializes in helping people with childhood & love trauma heal and have the love they deserve.
ShoppingFashion Gone Rogue

For Love & Lemons Adella Party Dress in Black. – size L (also in M)

For Love & Lemons Adella Party Dress in Black. – size L (also in M) For Love & Lemons Adella Party Dress in Black. – size L (also in M) Self: 100% polyLining: 97% poly 3% spandexContrast Fabric: 100% poly. Dry clean only. Hidden back zipper closure. Mesh fabric neckline overlay. Non-slip silicone lining. Smocked back. Neckline to hem measures approx 24 in length. Imported. FORL-WD833. CD2307-HO20. Derived from those sun-soaked Lemonade Stand Days designers and owners, Gillian Mahin and Laura Hall are the masterminds behind the line For Love & Lemons. Born in Wyoming, finding their style niche in Australia and now based in Los Angeles, the collection is anything but conventional-rebelling against the standards of modern society. The line taunts with intrigue as a clash of colors and patterns are evoked by chic separates and devious dresses. Where the modern gypsy is punk, For Love & Lemons is a brand to relate to, for that girl that doesn’t follow trends, she makes them.
AnimalsThe Independent

Why we should learn to love wasps and other garden pests

We all dread that summer barbecue moment when wasps land and linger annoyingly on sweet drinks, grilled food and ketchup, and no amount of swatting seems to get rid of them. Yet, wasps and other creepy garden insects are not all bad, insist experts. A recent study led by UCL...
Posted by
Nick Davies

The Reason Why Americans Love To Barbecue

Barbequing has become an American tradition. Statistics show that 90% of families attend at least one barbeque celebration every year. It's also shown that 40% of families regularly organize barbeque get-togethers. With statistics like that, one must wonder why barbequing is such a popular event and tradition.
Homelesstchabitat.org

Why Julia loves telling her story of becoming a Habitat homeowner

Julia had just finished pulling weeds in the yard of her Habitat home in the Jordan neighborhood of North Minneapolis. Sitting on nicer furniture than she's owned before and practically surrounded by potted plants, she said she never thought she'd love yard work so much. "I haven't had to do...
Agriculturemacaronikid.com

Why You Will Fall In Love with Fellinlove Farm

How did a small family farm turn into a 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving individuals, families, and schools both near and far?. Founder Cheryl Kaletka and her family "Fell In Love" with our three rare Fell ponies and many other animal family members! She realized they had a unique opportunity to provide educational opportunities for people of all ages, socioeconomic levels, backgrounds and abilities with a focus on children and adults with diverse needs.
ShoppingFashion Gone Rogue

For Love & Lemons Bridget Crop Top in Blue. – size S (also in M, XS)

For Love & Lemons Bridget Crop Top in Blue. – size S (also in M, XS) For Love & Lemons Bridget Crop Top in Blue. – size S (also in M, XS) 100% cotton. Made in China. Dry clean only. Smocked bodice and cuffs. Puff sleeves with tie accent at cuffs. FORL-WS406. CT1713-SP21. Derived from those sun-soaked Lemonade Stand Days designers and owners, Gillian Mahin and Laura Hall are the masterminds behind the line For Love & Lemons. Born in Wyoming, finding their style niche in Australia and now based in Los Angeles, the collection is anything but conventional-rebelling against the standards of modern society. The line taunts with intrigue as a clash of colors and patterns are evoked by chic separates and devious dresses. Where the modern gypsy is punk, For Love & Lemons is a brand to relate to, for that girl that doesn’t follow trends, she makes them.
RecipesLove and Lemons

Love & Lemons Cooking Club – June!

Join the Love & Lemons Cooking Club Challenge this June! It's easy to enter, and one lucky winner will receive a prize. Find all the details below. Last fall, I created the Love & Lemons Cooking Club to celebrate our wonderful community of readers. It’s super simple – each month, I choose a recipe. You make it, and you email me a photo. At the end of the month, I randomly select one winner to receive a prize.
TV SeriesNBC News

Why do we love true crime — and is it healthy for us?

Books, TV shows, movies, documentaries and now podcasts about real-life crime have been popular for years, but, as the “Saturday Night Live” skit “Murder Show” from earlier this season so cleverly highlighted, it was a guilty pleasure for many — slightly dirty and never discussed. Adweek, however, recently noted that there has been a dramatic increase in interest in the genre over the past 12 months. “Why Did You Kill Me,” “White Boy,” “This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist,” “Murder Among the Mormons” and “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” all “cracked the top 10 most-popular shows” on Netflix, for instance, while Forbes noted that the biographical documentary “The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness” was briefly the No. 1 show on Netflix when it premiered in May.
Cape Haze, FLenglewoodchamber.com

Cape Haze Tavern

Indulge your taste bud fantasies with an escape to Cape Haze Tavern. This is where your ultimate dining experience becomes a reality. The worldly cuisine will make you think you’re traveling the globe while our ambience will make you feel like you never left home. We dare you to try to keep this your delicious secret. We are pleased to have you join us and our mysterious yet cozy ambience with old friends, new friends and families for any occasion. Welcome to the Cape Haze Tavern!
ShoppingFashion Gone Rogue

For Love & Lemons Evelyn Babydoll Dress in Ivory. – size S (also in M)

For Love & Lemons Evelyn Babydoll Dress in Ivory. – size S (also in M) For Love & Lemons Evelyn Babydoll Dress in Ivory. – size S (also in M) Self: 100% cottonLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Pull-on styling with drawstring back waistBack strap with S-hook closure. Side seam pockets. Embroidered floral satin jacquard fabric with sheer mesh detail. FORL-WD857. CD2350-SP21. Derived from those sun-soaked Lemonade Stand Days designers and owners, Gillian Mahin and Laura Hall are the masterminds behind the line For Love & Lemons. Born in Wyoming, finding their style niche in Australia and now based in Los Angeles, the collection is anything but conventional-rebelling against the standards of modern society. The line taunts with intrigue as a clash of colors and patterns are evoked by chic separates and devious dresses. Where the modern gypsy is punk, For Love & Lemons is a brand to relate to, for that girl that doesn’t follow trends, she makes them.