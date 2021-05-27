Cancel
Energy Industry

Woodside plans solar project to power Pluto LNG

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe solar power would be supplied from the proposed Woodside Power Project, which could comprise more than 210,000 solar panels. Woodside is investigating the supply of approximately 50 MW of solar energy to the Pluto LNG facility on Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula, it said on May 27. The solar power...

